Postpartum depression: what it is, symptoms and treatment (with online test)

Postpartum depression is a psychological disorder that can appear shortly after the baby is born or up to about 6 months after delivery and is characterized by constant sadness, lack of interest in the baby, low self-esteem, discouragement and feelings of hopelessness. fault. This situation can be triggered by fear of becoming a mother, due to increased responsibility, relationship difficulties, or stress during pregnancy.

Despite being common, postpartum depression is not often diagnosed, as the signs and symptoms are common to happen postpartum. However, it is important that it is observed if the symptoms are persistent, because in this case it is important that psychological help is sought to promote the woman’s well-being and help her to better accept her child and motherhood.

Postpartum depression symptoms

Symptoms of postpartum depression can appear shortly after delivery, or up to a year after the baby is born, and usually include:

constant sadness; Guilt; Low self esteem; Discouragement and extreme tiredness; Little interest in the baby; Inability to care for yourself and the baby; Fear of being alone; Lack of appetite; Lack of pleasure in daily activities; Difficulty falling asleep.

In the first days and up to the first month of the baby’s life, it is normal for a woman to present some of these symptoms, as the mother needs time to adapt to the baby’s needs and changes in her life. However, when symptoms of postpartum depression persist for 2 weeks or more, it is advisable to consult a psychiatrist to assess the situation and initiate appropriate treatment. If there is a suspicion of this disorder, answer now:

Symptoms of postpartum depression in men

Men can also have postpartum depression, and symptoms can be noticed from late pregnancy to the first year of the baby’s life. The man usually presents irritability and impatience, sadness, negative thoughts, unwillingness to live with other people, easy and constant crying, lack of appetite and anxiety, for example. In addition, the man may lack attention and, in the case of having other children, find it difficult to relate to his children.

Generally, the symptoms of postpartum depression in men are related to increased responsibilities, related to providing a good life for the baby and providing emotional support to the wife. So, the man with symptoms of postpartum depression should also consult a psychologist or psychiatrist to start proper treatment.

Causes of postpartum depression

Postpartum depression does not have a specific cause, but some factors may favor its occurrence, such as previous depression, stress during pregnancy, lack of pregnancy planning, low maternal age, relationship problems, domestic violence and socioeconomic conditions.

In addition, lack of family support, isolation, anxiety, sleep deprivation and addiction to alcohol or other drugs can also lead to postpartum depression.

How should the treatment be?

The treatment for postpartum depression, both in women and men, should preferably be done through natural measures, such as therapy and healthy and balanced diet, especially in the case of women, this is because some substances present in antidepressant medications can pass through. to the baby through the milk.

So, some treatment options for postpartum depression are:

1. Psychological support

Psychological support is fundamental in postpartum depression, as it allows the person to talk about how they feel without fear of being judged and/or worrying about what other people may think, and thus, it is possible for feelings to be worked out and the person start to feel better.

Psychotherapy or group therapy should be guided by a psychologist or psychotherapist and the treatment should last about 10-12 sessions, held weekly, being a good option to complement the treatment with medication, but in many cases it may not even be possible. need to take medication.

In addition, talking to your partner, family members or a good friend also helps to relieve the stress and pressure of everyday life, promoting well-being and better social interaction, which is also quite important to get out of depression. .

2. Food

Foods eaten daily can also help fight symptoms of depression and improve a person’s sense of well-being and self-esteem. Some of the foods that fight depression are green bananas, avocados and walnuts, which should be consumed regularly, as they contain tryptophan, which is an amino acid associated with the production of serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter that guarantees a feeling of well-being. .

In addition, omega-3 supplementation can be useful as a way to complement depression treatment. This type of supplement works by improving well-being and can be found in pharmacies and drugstores, but it should not be used without the doctor’s knowledge.

Omega 3 is indicated because it has anti-inflammatory properties and contributes to greater fluidity and brain activity. In addition, omega 3 fatty acids also increase serotonin neurotransmission, promoting improved mood and a sense of well-being.

See also in the following video what to eat to improve your mood:

3. Physical exercises

Any physical exercise is beneficial to combat depression and even if it is difficult to have the motivation to leave the house to go to the gym, it is important to at least go for a walk outside, to distract your mind. One option is to go for a walk with the baby early in the morning or leave the baby in someone else’s care so you can have some time for yourself.

Regular physical activity will release endorphins into the bloodstream and improve circulation, two important aspects of fighting depression. In addition to walking, there are other possibilities such as swimming, water aerobics, pilates or weight training, which can be performed 2 or 3 times a week for at least 45 minutes.

4. Use of medication

The use of antidepressant drugs is only recommended in the most severe cases of postpartum depression and when psychotherapy is not enough, and the doctor may recommend the use of Sertraline, Paroxetine or Nortriptyline, which seem to be the safest and do not harm breastfeeding. . If the woman is not breastfeeding, other drugs such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors may be recommended. Discover the best remedies for depression.

The effect of medications may take 2 to 3 weeks to see, and you may need to continue taking the medication for 6 months or more. When you notice that you feel better after starting the medication, you should not try to stop taking or reduce the dose without talking to your doctor first.