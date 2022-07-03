Raspberry tea to speed up labor: does it work?

An excellent home remedy to accelerate childbirth, very popularly used and with scientific evidence is raspberry leaf tea, as it has properties that help tone and prepare the muscles of the uterus for childbirth, helping labor to progress. at a good pace and not be so painful.

Several studies indicate that, although the substances in raspberry leaf do not affect the first stage of labor, they seem to facilitate the final part of the uterus contraction and the delivery of the baby, reducing the chances of complications at birth, decreasing the need to use instruments such as forceps or suction cups.

Raspberry leaf tea can then be taken in the third trimester of pregnancy, starting at 32 weeks, but it should always be done under the supervision and guidance of the obstetrician.

How to prepare and drink raspberry tea

Raspberry tea should be prepared with raspberry leaves, as they have different substances from the fruit.

Ingredients

1 to 2 teaspoons of chopped raspberry leaves;

1 cup of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the raspberry leaves to the boiling water, cover and let it rest for up to 10 minutes. Then strain, sweeten with honey to taste and initially drink 1 cup of tea a day, gradually increasing to 3 cups of tea a day.

As an alternative to tea, you can also take raspberry leaf capsules, in the dosage of 2 capsules, of 1.2 g, per day, and according to the indication of an obstetrician or herbalist.

In all studies, raspberry leaves did not cause any side effects in the pregnant woman or the baby, being considered safe during pregnancy, as long as it is guided by a doctor.

Learn other healthy and natural ways to speed up labor.

When not to drink tea

Raspberry leaf tea should not be taken in cases where:

The pregnant woman had a previous rapid labor, which lasted up to 3 hours;

A cesarean is planned for medical reasons;

The pregnant woman has had a cesarean section or premature birth before;

The woman had vaginal bleeding during pregnancy;

There is a family or personal history of breast or ovarian cancer, endometriosis, or fibroids;

The baby is poorly positioned for delivery;

The pregnant woman had a health problem during her pregnancy;

twin pregnancy;

Labor has to be induced.

If the pregnant woman experiences Braxton Hicks contractions after drinking the tea, she should reduce the amount or stop taking it.

Learn how to identify contractions and signs of labor.