Grape Seed Oil: What is it for and how to use it

Grape seed oil or grape oil is a product produced from the cold pressing of grape seeds left over during wine production. These seeds, because they are small, produce little amount of oil, requiring about 200 kg of grapes to produce 1 liter of oil and, therefore, it is a more expensive vegetable oil compared to other oils.

This type of oil is rich in vitamin E, phenolic compounds and phytosterols, which provide antioxidant properties. In addition, it contains polyunsaturated fat, mainly omega 6, which when combined with a healthy and balanced diet, helps to maintain heart health and prevent skin aging.

what is it for

The use of grapeseed oil has increased in recent times due to the fact that it has a pleasant taste. In addition, it has been shown that its use could provide several health benefits, the main ones being:

1. Improve cholesterol

Because it is rich in linoleic acid (omega 6), a polyunsaturated fatty acid, grape seed oil could help regulate bad cholesterol (LDL), taking care of heart health.

In addition, due to its high content of vitamin E, it acts as an antioxidant, preventing the formation of fatty plaques in the arteries and preventing diseases such as heart attack, atherosclerosis and stroke.

2. Moisturize the skin

Due to its moisturizing properties, this oil keeps the skin well hydrated and prevents it from peeling. In addition, because it is rich in vitamin E, it prevents the formation of wrinkles, stretch marks, cellulite, scars and premature aging of the skin.

3. Strengthen and moisturize hair

Grapeseed oil is also a potent hair moisturizer, which helps prevent split ends, excessive shedding, and brittle, brittle fibers, as well as helping to reduce dandruff and keep your scalp hydrated.

To use on the hair, it is recommended to add a teaspoon of grapeseed oil along with the weekly hydration mask or add it when shampooing the hair, massaging the scalp well with the fingertips.

4. Prevent chronic diseases

This type of oil is rich in flavonoids, carotenoids, phenolic acid, resveratrol, quercetin, tannins and vitamin E. All these compounds with antioxidant properties prevent cell damage caused by the formation of free radicals and could exert a neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor, preventing diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s, dementia and some types of cancer.

5. Exerts antimicrobial effect

Some studies indicate that grape seed oil has antimicrobial properties, as it contains resveratrol, inhibiting the growth of bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus and the Escherichia coli.

Grape seed oil for weight loss?

Grape seed oil has no proven effect on weight loss, especially when it is not included in a routine of healthy habits, such as eating well and doing physical activity.

However, using grapeseed oil in small portions a day helps to improve health, balance intestinal flora and transit, and reduce inflammation in the body, actions that naturally lead to weight loss.

Nutritional information

The following table provides nutritional information for 1 tablespoon of grapeseed oil:

nutritional components 1 tablespoon (15 ml) Energy 132.6 kcal carbohydrates 0 g Protein 0 g Fat 15 g polyunsaturated fat 10.44 g monounsaturated fat 2.41 g Saturated fat 1.44 Omega 6 (linoleic acid) 10.44 g Vitamin E 4.32 mg

It is important to keep in mind that to have all the benefits mentioned above, grape seed oil must include a balanced and healthy diet.

How to use

Grape seed oil can be purchased at supermarkets, cosmetics or nutrition stores, and online stores. It can be found in liquid form or in capsules.

To consume, just add 1 teaspoon in raw or cooked salads.

This type of oil could be an option for frying or cooking food, because it is quite stable at high temperatures, not producing toxic compounds for the body.

grape seed capsules

1 to 2 capsules, between 130 to 300 mg per day, of grape seed are normally recommended for a maximum of 2 months, and should stop for about 1 month. However, ideally, it should be used under the guidance of a nutritionist or herbalist.