Repeat abortion: 5 main causes (and tests to do)

Repeat abortion is defined as the occurrence of three or more consecutive involuntary terminations of pregnancy before the 22nd week of pregnancy, the risk of which is greatest in the first months of pregnancy and increases with advancing age.

There are several causes that can be at the origin of the occurrence of successive miscarriages, therefore, an evaluation of the couple must be carried out, gynecological and genetic exams must be carried out and an evaluation of the family and clinical history must also be carried out, in order to understand what is at the root of the problem.

The occurrence of a miscarriage is a traumatic experience, which can lead to symptoms of depression and anxiety and, therefore, women who suffer from repeated miscarriages should also be properly monitored by a psychologist.

Some of the most common causes of recurrent miscarriage are:

1. Genetic alterations

Fetal chromosomal abnormalities are the most common cause of miscarriage before 10 weeks of pregnancy and the likelihood of them occurring increases with maternal age. The most common errors are trisomy, polyploidy and monosomy of the X chromosome.

Cytogenetic analysis should be performed on products of conception after the third consecutive loss. If this examination reveals anomalies, the karyotype analysis must be carried out through the peripheral blood of both elements of the couple.

2. Anatomical anomalies

Uterine anomalies, such as Müllerian malformations, fibroids, polyps, and uterine synechiae, may also be associated with recurrent miscarriage. Learn how to identify changes in the uterus.

All women suffering from recurrent miscarriage should undergo an examination of the uterine cavity, through pelvic ultrasound with a 2D or 3D transvaginal probe and hysterosalpingography, which can be complemented with endoscopy.

3. Endocrine or metabolic changes

Some of the endocrine or metabolic changes that may be the cause of recurrent miscarriage are:

Diabetes: In some cases, women with uncontrolled diabetes are at increased risk of fetal loss and malformation. However, if diabetes mellitus is well controlled, it is not considered a risk factor for miscarriage;

In some cases, women with uncontrolled diabetes are at increased risk of fetal loss and malformation. However, if diabetes mellitus is well controlled, it is not considered a risk factor for miscarriage; thyroid dysfunction : As in the case of diabetes, women with uncontrolled thyroid function disorders are also at an increased risk of having a miscarriage;

: As in the case of diabetes, women with uncontrolled thyroid function disorders are also at an increased risk of having a miscarriage; Changes in prolactin : Prolactin is a hormone with great importance for endometrial maturation. So, if this hormone is too high or too low, the risk of miscarriage is also increased;

: Prolactin is a hormone with great importance for endometrial maturation. So, if this hormone is too high or too low, the risk of miscarriage is also increased; polycystic ovary syndrome : Polycystic ovary syndrome has been linked to an increased risk of miscarriage, but the mechanism that is involved is still unclear. Learn how to identify and treat polycystic ovary;

: Polycystic ovary syndrome has been linked to an increased risk of miscarriage, but the mechanism that is involved is still unclear. Learn how to identify and treat polycystic ovary; Obesity : Obesity is associated with a significantly increased risk of spontaneous pregnancy loss in the first trimester;

: Obesity is associated with a significantly increased risk of spontaneous pregnancy loss in the first trimester; Luteal phase changes and progesterone deficiency: A functional corpus luteum is essential for successful implantation and for the maintenance of pregnancy in its initial face, due to its important role in the production of progesterone. Thus, changes in the production of this hormone can also lead to the occurrence of a miscarriage.

Find out what the corpus luteum is and how it relates to pregnancy.

4. Thrombophilia

Thrombophilia are diseases that cause changes in blood clotting and that increase the chance of blood clots forming and causing thrombosis, which can prevent the embryo from implanting in the uterus or cause miscarriages. Thrombophilia is usually not detected in common blood tests.

Learn how to deal with thrombophilia in pregnancy.

5. Immunological causes

During pregnancy, the embryo is considered a foreign body by the mother’s organism, genetically different. For this, the maternal immune system has to adapt so as not to reject the embryo. However, in some cases, this does not happen, leading to miscarriages or difficulty getting pregnant.

There is an exam called cross match, which investigates the presence of antibodies against paternal lymphocytes in the mother’s blood. To perform this test, blood samples are taken from the father and mother and, in the laboratory, a cross-match between the two is carried out to identify the presence of antibodies.

In addition, alcohol and tobacco consumption may also be associated with repeat abortion, as they negatively influence pregnancy.

Although in most cases the causes of repeat abortion can be determined, there are situations that remain unexplained.