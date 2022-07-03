Aspirin in pregnancy: can it cause miscarriage?

Aspirin is a medicine based on acetylsalicylic acid that is used to fight fever and pain, which can be bought in pharmacies and drugstores even without a prescription. However, aspirin should not be taken in pregnancy without medical knowledge because doses above 100 mg of acetylsalicylic acid can be harmful, and increase the risk of miscarriage.

Thus, taking Aspirin during pregnancy should only be done in small doses, when indicated by the doctor. The occasional intake of 1 or 2 Aspirin tablets in the first weeks of pregnancy does not seem to be harmful either to the woman or to the baby, but in case of doubt, inform the doctor and perform an ultrasound to know if everything is ok.

Although the doctor can prescribe the taking of small daily doses of aspirin in the 1st and 2nd trimester of pregnancy, Aspirin is absolutely contraindicated in the 3rd trimester, more specifically after 27 weeks of pregnancy, because complications can occur at the time of delivery, such as bleeding that puts the woman’s life at risk.

The use of Aspirin after delivery should also be done with caution because daily doses above 150 mg pass through breast milk and can harm the baby. If treatment with higher doses is required, it is recommended to stop breastfeeding.

Safe Aspirin Dose in Pregnancy

Thus, to use Aspirin in Pregnancy it is recommended:

Gestation period Dose 1st trimester (1 to 13 weeks) Maximum 100 mg per day 2nd trimester (14 to 26 weeks) Maximum 100 mg per day 3rd trimester (after 27 weeks) Contraindicated – Never use during breastfeeding Maximum 150 mg per day

Other alternatives to Aspirin

To fight fever and pain during pregnancy, the most suitable drug is Paracetamol because it is safe and can be used at this stage because it does not increase the risk of miscarriage or bleeding.

However, it must be taken after medical advice because it can affect the liver when used too often, causing discomfort to the woman. In addition, taking more than 500 mg of Paracetamol daily increases the baby’s risk of having less concentration and more learning difficulties.

Home remedies for fever and pain in pregnancy