Missed abortion: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

A missed abortion happens when the embryo dies and is not expelled to the outside, being able to stay inside the uterus for weeks or even months. It usually occurs between the 8th and 12th weeks of pregnancy, and there may be bleeding and disappearance of symptoms associated with pregnancy.

In most cases, the treatment consists of emptying the uterine cavity, and the woman should later be followed up by a psychologist.

What are the signs and symptoms

The most common signs and symptoms that can be caused by a missed miscarriage are bleeding and disappearance of pregnancy symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, high urinary frequency, breast engorgement and absence of uterine volume increase. Know the symptoms that can occur during pregnancy.

Possible causes

The most common causes that can lead to a missed miscarriage are:

Fetal malformations;

Chromosomal changes;

Woman’s advanced age;

Poor nutrition during pregnancy;

Use of alcohol, drugs, cigarettes and some medications;

untreated thyroid disease;

Uncontrolled diabetes;

infections;

Trauma, such as a car accident or falls;

Obesity;

Cervical problems;

Severe hypertension;

Exposure to radiation.

Generally, women who have a missed abortion are usually not at risk for a future pregnancy unless one of the above factors occurs. Learn how to maintain a healthy pregnancy.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment is performed after diagnosis by performing an ultrasound, in order to confirm the death of the fetus and generally consists of emptying the uterine cavity by means of uterine curettage or manual intrauterine aspiration. If left untreated, fetal remains can cause bleeding or even an infection, which can lead to death.

Curettage is a procedure performed by the gynecologist, in which the uterus is cleaned by scraping the wall of the uterus and manual intrauterine aspiration consists of aspiration of the interior of the uterus with a kind of syringe, to eliminate the dead embryo and remains of an incomplete abortion. Both techniques can also be used in the same procedure. See how this process is carried out.

When the gestational age is above 12 weeks, fetal ossification is already present, and the cervix should be matured with a drug called misoprostol, waiting for contractions and cleaning the cavity after expulsion of the fetus.