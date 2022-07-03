Ehlers-Danlos syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, better known as elastic man disease, is characterized by a group of genetic disorders that affect the connective tissue of the skin, joints and blood vessel walls.

Generally, people with this syndrome have joints, blood vessel walls and skin that are more extensible than normal and also more fragile, since it is the connective tissue that has the function of giving them resistance and flexibility, and in some cases it can , severe vascular damage occurs.

This syndrome that passes from parents to children has no cure but can be treated to reduce the risk of complications. Treatment consists of the administration of analgesic and antihypertensive drugs, physical therapy and, in some cases, surgery.

What are the signs and symptoms

The signs and symptoms that can occur in people with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome are a greater extensibility of the joints, leading to the execution of wider movements than normal and consequent local pain and occurrence of lesions, greater elasticity of the skin that makes it more fragile and more flaccid and with abnormal formation of scars.

Also, in more severe cases, where Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is vascular type, people may have a thinner nose and upper lip, prominent eyes, and even thinner skin that bruises very easily. The arteries of the body are also very fragile and in some people the aorta artery can also be very weakened, which can rupture and lead to death. The walls of the uterus and intestines are also very thin and can easily break.

Other symptoms that may arise are:

Very frequent dislocations and sprains, due to instability of the joints;

Muscle bruise;

Chronic tiredness;

Osteoarthritis and arthritis still in youth;

Muscle weakness;

Pain in muscles and joints;

Greater resistance to pain.

This disease is usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence due to the frequent dislocations, sprains and exaggerated elasticity that patients present, which ends up drawing the attention of the family and the pediatrician.

Possible causes

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a hereditary genetic disease that occurs due to mutations in genes that encode various types of collagen or enzymes that alter collagen, and can be transmitted from parents to children.

what types

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is classified into 6 main types, with type 3, or hypermobility, the most common, which is characterized by a greater range of motion, followed by type 1 and 2, or classic, whose alteration is gives on type I and type IV collagen and that affect the structure of the skin more.

Type 4 or vascular is rarer than the previous ones and occurs due to changes in type III collagen and affects blood vessels and organs, which can rupture very easily.

What does the diagnosis consist of?

To make the diagnosis, just perform a physical examination and assess the state of the joints. In addition, the doctor may also perform a genetic test and a skin biopsy to detect the presence of altered collagen fibers.

How is the treatment done?

There is no cure for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, but treatment can help relieve symptoms and prevent complications from the condition. The doctor may prescribe painkillers such as paracetamol, ibuprofen or naproxen, for example, to relieve pain and drugs to lower blood pressure, as the walls of the blood vessels are weaker and it is necessary to reduce the force with which the blood passes.

In addition, physical therapy is also very important, as it helps to strengthen muscles and stabilize joints.

In more severe cases, where it is necessary to repair a damaged joint, in which a blood vessel or organ ruptures, surgery may be necessary.