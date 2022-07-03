Crouching birth: what is it, what are the advantages and contraindications

A squatting delivery usually takes place faster than other types of delivery, as the squatting position widens the pelvis more than other positions, in addition to relaxing the muscles in the region, making it easier for the baby to come out.

This delivery is only indicated for women who have had a healthy pregnancy and the baby is turned upside down. Another advantage of squatting delivery is that it can be performed under the effect of epidural anesthesia and an accompanying person can be present, such as a partner or a doula.

Pregnant women who want to have a squatting birth should invest in this position during pregnancy, so that the muscles and hips can adapt and gradually widen to facilitate labor.

Advantages of squatting birth

The main advantages of squatting birth are:

Shorter labor time as it is aided by gravity;

Possibility to move freely during labor;

Less pain during the entire delivery;

Less trauma to the perineum;

Better use of the force that is used to deliver the baby;

Better blood circulation in the region of the uterus and placenta allowing a greater performance of both uterine contractions and the health of the baby.

In addition, the squatting position promotes greater expansion of the pelvis, making the baby come out more easily.

Conditions for giving birth to squats

For this birth to be carried out successfully, it is important that the woman is healthy, has not had any illnesses related to the pregnancy, has strong enough legs and good flexibility so that the position can be easily supported.

In addition, it is recommended that the woman is anesthetized with a type of epidural anesthesia that allows her to move her legs. Learn what an epidural is, when it is indicated and what the risks are.

When not advised

Squatting delivery is contraindicated in situations where the baby is not upside down, where the birth canal dilatation of 10 centimeters is not reached, when the pregnancy is at risk or high risk, when the baby is very large. (more than 4 kg), or in cases where spinal anesthesia is administered, which blocks the movement of the legs, preventing the woman from adopting the squatting position.