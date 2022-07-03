When to get pregnant after curettage

How long you have to wait to get pregnant after a curettage varies depending on your type. There are 2 types of curettage: abortion and semiotic, which have different recovery times. Semiotic curettage is done to remove polyps or take a tissue sample from the uterus for diagnostic testing, and curettage of a miscarriage is done to cleanse the uterus of embryonic debris.

In semiotic curettage, the recommended waiting time to get pregnant is 1 month, while in abortion curettage, this waiting time to try a new pregnancy should be 3 to 6 menstrual cycles, which is the period in which the uterus it takes to fully recover. See more details about each type of curettage.

Before this period, the tissue lining the uterus should not be completely healed, increasing the risk of bleeding and a new miscarriage. Therefore, during the waiting time, the couple must use some contraceptive method, as ovulation will occur normally in the woman, who may be at risk of becoming pregnant.

Is it easier to get pregnant after curettage?

The chances of pregnancy after a curettage are the same as for any other woman of the same age. This is because ovulation can happen soon after undergoing a curettage, and so it is not uncommon for a woman to become pregnant soon after this procedure, even before the onset of menstruation.

However, as the uterine tissues are still not completely healed, one should avoid becoming pregnant soon after the curettage, as there is a greater risk of infection and a new miscarriage. Therefore, it is not recommended to have unprotected sexual intercourse right after curettage, and one should wait for the uterus to heal before trying to conceive.

How to reduce the risk of miscarriage

To reduce the risk of miscarriage, the woman’s uterus must be completely healthy, and it is important to consult the gynecologist so that she can be guided as to the best time to try to conceive again. However, even if the tissue is completely healed, it is important for the woman to take some precautions to have a healthy pregnancy with fewer risks, such as:

Take tests to assess uterine health before you start trying to get pregnant;

before you start trying to get pregnant; Having sex at least 3 times a week , but mainly during the fertile period. Know how to calculate your most fertile period of the month;

, but mainly during the fertile period. Know how to calculate your most fertile period of the month; take folic acid to help in the formation of the baby’s nervous system;

to help in the formation of the baby’s nervous system; Avoid risky behaviorsuch as not consuming illicit drugs, alcoholic beverages and avoiding smoking.

Women who have had more than 2 miscarriages can get a special vaccine designed to prevent recurrent miscarriages as directed by their doctor. Check out the main causes of miscarriage and how to treat it.