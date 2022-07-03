Vitamin C and E in pregnancy: what are the risks

The use of vitamin C and E supplements is not recommended during pregnancy, especially in high-risk pregnancy, when the pregnant woman has problems such as preeclampsia, high blood pressure, kidney problems, diabetes and clotting difficulties, for example.

This is because the use of supplements with these combined vitamins is associated with an increase in abdominal pain during pregnancy and an increased risk of experiencing premature rupture of membranes, which is a complication of pregnancy in which the amniotic sac ruptures before the onset of labor and is therefore associated with an increased risk of having a premature birth.

What is premature rupture of membranes

In pregnant women, premature rupture of membranes occurs when the amniotic sac that surrounds the baby breaks before labor begins. If this rupture occurs before the 37th week of pregnancy, it is called preterm premature rupture of the preterm membranes, which can lead to the occurrence of a premature birth, and the sooner the water breaks, the greater the risk. for mother and baby.

Faced with a premature rupture of the membranes, the doctor may choose to continue the pregnancy, or to induce labor, if there is a risk for the baby. Know the consequences of a premature birth.

How to use add-ins safely

Supplements in pregnancy should only be used in accordance with the guidance of the doctor or nutritionist, and it is important to follow the recommended doses and frequency of supplement use.

Specific supplements for pregnancy have the proper amounts of nutrients, so it is not necessary to use more supplementation to obtain greater benefits, as excess vitamins and minerals can also be dangerous for the body. See which vitamins and minerals are recommended for pregnant women.

In addition, having a balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, already brings the necessary nutrients for a healthy pregnancy, and vitamins C and E can easily be found in foods such as oranges, tangerines, pineapples, kiwis, sunflower seeds and peanuts. .