Anaphylaxis: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Anaphylaxis, also known as anaphylactic shock, is a severe allergic reaction that can be fatal if not treated quickly. This reaction is triggered by the body itself when there is a reaction to some type of allergen, which can be a food, medicine, insect poison, substance or a material.

The anaphylactic reaction starts quickly and can develop in a few minutes or a few hours, leading to the appearance of symptoms such as low blood pressure, swelling of the lips, mouth and difficulty breathing.

In case of suspicion of anaphylaxis, it is recommended to go immediately to the medical emergency, so that the treatment is carried out as soon as possible. Treatment usually consists of injecting adrenaline and monitoring the person’s vital signs.

main symptoms

Symptoms of anaphylaxis usually come on very quickly and include:

Redness of the skin and mucous membranes;

Generalized itching;

Swelling of the lips and tongue;

Feeling of lump in the throat.

Difficulty breathing.

In addition, other less frequent symptoms, but which can also appear, are: incontinence, abdominal cramps, vomiting and a strange metallic taste in the mouth.

In addition, the type of symptoms can also vary with age. The following table shows the most common symptoms in children and adults:

Adults Children skin redness skin redness tongue swelling wheezing Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea Dry cough Dizziness, fainting, or hypotension Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea Sneezing and/or nasal obstruction Paleness, fainting, and/or hypotension Itch tongue swelling Itch

What are the most common causes?

Anaphylaxis occurs due to exposure to allergens, which are substances to which the immune system overreacts. Some examples of the most common allergens are:

Foods such as egg, milk, soy, gluten, peanuts and other nuts, fish, molluscs and crustaceans, for example;

Medicines;

Insect venom, such as bees or wasps;

Materials such as latex or nickel;

Substances such as pollen or animal hair.

Know how to identify what may be at the origin of the allergy, through an exam.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of anaphylaxis should be started as soon as possible in the hospital and, therefore, if this type of reaction is suspected, it is very important to go to the emergency room. In the event of anaphylactic shock, the first thing that is usually done is the administration of injectable adrenaline. After that, the person is kept under observation at the hospital, where their vital signs are monitored.

In addition, in some cases, it may be necessary to administer oxygen and other medications, such as antihistamines, such as intramuscular or intravenous clemastine or hydroxyzine, oral corticosteroids, such as methylprednisolone or prednisolone, and, if necessary, repeat intra-muscular adrenaline, every 5 minutes up to a maximum of 3 administrations.

If bronchospasm occurs, inhaled salbutamol may be necessary. For hypotension, saline or a crystalloid solution may be administered.