What is it for and when to go to the postpartum consultation

A woman’s first consultation after childbirth should be about 7 to 10 days after the baby is born, when the gynecologist or obstetrician who accompanied her during pregnancy will assess her recovery after childbirth and her general health status.

Postpartum consultations are important to identify problems such as thyroid changes and high blood pressure, helping the woman’s recovery and facilitating the return to normal daily routine.

What are queries for?

Follow-up consultations for women after the birth of the baby are important to detect problems such as anemia, urinary tract infection, high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid problems and thrombosis, in addition to evaluating breastfeeding and recovery of the vagina, in case of normal delivery, and surgical stitches, in case of cesarean section.

These consultations also help to identify infections in the mother that may end up passing to the baby, in addition to the doctor being able to assess the mother’s emotional state and diagnose cases of postpartum depression, when psychotherapy follow-up is necessary.

In addition, the postpartum consultation also aims to assess the health status of the newborn, support and guide the mother in relation to breastfeeding and guide the basic care to be taken with the newborn, as well as evaluate her interaction with the mother. mother.

See also the 7 tests that the newborn should do.

When to make inquiries

In general, the first appointment should be made about 7 to 10 days after delivery, when the doctor will assess the woman’s recovery and order new tests.

The second visit takes place at the end of the first month, and then the frequency decreases to about 2-3 times a year. However, if a problem is detected, consultations should be more frequent, and follow-up with other professionals, such as an endocrinologist or psychologist, may also be necessary.

When to take birth control

To avoid a new pregnancy, a woman can choose to take a contraceptive pill specific to this stage of life, which contains only the hormone progesterone, and should be started about 15 days after delivery.

This pill should be taken daily, without a break between the packs, and should be changed to conventional pills when the baby starts to breastfeed only 1 or 2 times a day or when the doctor indicates. See more about which contraceptive to take while breastfeeding.