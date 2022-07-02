Allergy symptoms (food, skin, respiratory and medication)

Allergy symptoms arise when the body comes into contact with a harmless substance, such as dust, pollen, milk protein or egg, but which the immune system perceives as dangerous, producing an exaggerated response.

Depending on the location and substance that caused the allergy, symptoms can vary, making it more difficult to pinpoint the cause. In general, allergy causes strong symptoms such as itching, redness of the skin, swelling in the mouth and shortness of breath, while food intolerance causes less serious symptoms, such as stomach pain and diarrhea.

1. Food allergy

Food allergy symptoms arise after eating allergenic foods, such as strawberries, shellfish, peanuts, milk or berries, for example, and include:

Tingling or itching in the mouth;

Itchy, reddened, itchy skin;

Swelling and itching of the neck, lips, face or tongue;

Abdominal pain;

Diarrhea, nausea or vomiting;

Hoarseness.

In the most severe cases, or when treatment is not started as soon as possible, the patient may develop symptoms of anaphylaxis, which is a serious condition that has to be treated in hospital and which includes symptoms such as difficulty breathing, swelling in the throat, sudden drop in blood pressure or fainting. Know how to identify an anaphylaxis and what to do.

2. Skin allergy

Skin allergy symptoms are common in cases of a weakened immune system, drug allergy or infectious diseases and typically include the appearance of blistering hives, itching, redness and swelling of the skin.

These symptoms are usually caused by direct contact with substances such as perfumes, nickel, enamels or latex, but they can also be caused by the release of histamine, originating from a respiratory or food allergy.

To relieve skin allergy symptoms, wash the area with hypoallergenic soap and water, apply a moisturizing cream and take an antihistamine remedy such as Hixizine or Hydroxyzine, prescribed by your doctor. However, in cases that take time to pass, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist, as it may be necessary to take allergy medication. Learn how to identify and treat skin allergies.

3. Respiratory allergy

Symptoms of respiratory allergy usually affect the nose, throat and skin, appearing:

Nasal secretion, leaving the nose stuffy;

Itchy nose;

Constant sneezing;

Red nose;

Dry cough and difficulty breathing;

Redness in the eyes and tearing;

Headaches.

Respiratory allergy can arise when the airways come into contact with substances such as dust, mold or fur from cats or other animals, and must be treated in the hospital with the use of medicines that make breathing easier, such as Salbutamol or Fenoterol.

Respiratory allergy does not cause asthma, but it can worsen the condition of an asthmatic patient, and in these cases the patient must use the pump prescribed by the doctor and take an antihistamine drug to reduce allergy symptoms.

4. Drug allergy

Drug allergy causes symptoms similar to other types of allergy, such as the appearance of red bumps on the skin, itching, hives, swelling, asthma, rhinitis, diarrhea, headache and intestinal cramps.

These symptoms appear when the drug is started and improve when treatment is stopped. After identifying a drug that has caused an allergic reaction, it is important to always tell the doctor the name before any treatment or surgery, to prevent the problem from recurring.