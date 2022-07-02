5 natural ways to fight allergic rhinitis

The natural treatment for allergic rhinitis can be done with the use of medicinal plants such as eucalyptus and thyme for inhalations, nettle tea or a supplement of hybridus petasites.

However, as this type of rhinitis is caused by an allergic reaction, it is also very important to strengthen the immune system, which can be done with the intake of probiotics, to regularize the intestines, but also with changes in the diet.

Although this type of treatment does not guarantee a cure for rhinitis, it can help to significantly relieve symptoms and delay the onset of new attacks, being an excellent way to complete the treatment recommended by the doctor.

1. Take probiotics

Allergic rhinitis arises due to an exaggerated response of the immune system to different stimuli from the environment, resulting in inflammation of the tissues of the nose. An excellent natural way to regulate this response is through the ingestion of probiotics to improve the intestinal flora.

This happens because, in the intestine, there are small lymph nodes capable of regulating the body’s inflammation. Therefore, when the intestine does not have enough probiotics, there is excessive inflammation in the body, which ends up facilitating an exaggerated response, resulting in an easier to develop allergies, as in cases of allergic rhinitis.

Thus, it is ideal for people who suffer from allergic rhinitis to take a probiotic supplement every day for at least 2 to 3 months, to regulate the intestines and improve the immune system response, reducing allergic rhinitis attacks. However, if you suffer from constipation, it is recommended to do a bowel cleansing first before starting the use of probiotics. Learn more about probiotics and how to take them.

2. Make dietary changes

Just like probiotics, foods also help prevent inflammation of the gut and, consequently, the whole body. To ensure good intestinal health, it is very important to increase the intake of natural products, such as vegetables, legumes and cheese, for example, thus avoiding all industrialized products.

In addition, foods with a lot of sugar should also be avoided, as sugar facilitates the development of pathogenic bacteria, as well as contributing to inflammation in the body. A good diet option for allergic rhinitis cases is to follow the Mediterranean diet, which focuses on the consumption of anti-inflammatory foods, such as olive oil and garlic, for example. Check out how to do the Mediterranean diet.

3. Use medicinal plants

Many plants help to reduce the exaggerated response of the immune system and reduce inflammation in the body, being a great homemade option to relieve the symptoms of allergic rhinitis. These plants can be used along with the treatment indicated by the doctor, to speed up recovery and avoid such frequent crises. Some examples are:

drink nettle tea

Nettle is a medicinal plant that allows blocking the effects of histamine in the body, the substance responsible for the inflammatory response in cases of allergy. Thus, drinking this tea throughout the day helps to relieve the symptoms of allergic rhinitis, especially the runny nose, itching and the feeling of a stuffy nose.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of chopped nettle leaves;

200 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Boil the water and add the nettle leaves, then let it rest for 10 minutes, strain and drink 3 to 4 cups of tea a day.

Another option is to take the nettle capsules in a dose of 300 to 350 mg, 2 to 3 times a day.

take a supplement of hybridus petasites

This plant, like nettle, also reduces the effects of histamine, thus reducing airway inflammation. In addition, it is also able to reduce the production of mucus and secretions, relieving the symptoms of a runny nose and stuffy nose, common in allergic rhinitis.

Typically, this plant can be found in supplement form in health food stores and should be ingested at a dose of 50 to 100 mg, 2 times a day. Ideally, the 50-100mg serving of this supplement should contain at least 7.5mg of petasins.

Inhaling with thyme or eucalyptus

Thyme and eucalyptus are plants with excellent properties for the airways, being able to reduce inflammation and allow secretions to come out, relieving the runny nose and the feeling of a stuffy nose from allergic rhinitis.

Ingredients

2 handfuls of thyme or eucalyptus leaves;

1 liter of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Put the water in a bowl and mix the thyme or eucalyptus leaves, let it rest for 5 minutes, then cover your head with a cloth and breathe in the steam, letting your nose run.

4. Take omega 3

Omega 3 is a healthy fat with potent anti-inflammatory action that can reduce the production of various inflammatory substances in the body, thus reducing the chances of the immune system overreacting and producing an allergy.

To obtain the benefits of omega 3, you can consume this substance in the form of a supplement or, increase the intake of foods with this fat, such as salmon, avocado or sardines, for example. See a more complete list of foods that are sources of omega 3.

5. Prevent the accumulation of mites

Some tips to prevent the accumulation of dust mites, which are a major cause of allergic rhinitis, include:

Clean rooms frequently giving preference to the use of vacuum cleaners with special filters, as the use of a broom and duster can spread the dust.

giving preference to the use of vacuum cleaners with special filters, as the use of a broom and duster can spread the dust. use damp cloth cleaning furniture and objects that accumulate dust.

cleaning furniture and objects that accumulate dust. Remove stuffed animals, carpets, curtainsrugs, pillows and other objects that can accumulate dust in the environment in which individuals with allergic rhinitis live.

Contact with products such as perfumes, cigarette smoke, insecticides and pollution should also be avoided so that they do not cause respiratory irritation.