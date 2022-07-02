Flaxseed oil: what is it for and how to use it

Flaxseed oil is a product obtained from the cold pressing of flaxseeds, which is the seed of the flax plant, and which is rich in omega 3 and 6, soluble fiber, vitamins and minerals, having several health benefits. and may be indicated to prevent the development of cardiovascular diseases and relieve the symptoms of PMS and menopause, for example.

Flaxseed oil can be found in health food stores or compounding pharmacies, and should be consumed according to the advice of a doctor, herbalist or nutritionist.

what is it for

Flaxseed oil is rich in omega 3 and 6, soluble fibers, vitamins C, E and the B complex, and minerals and, therefore, can be used in several situations, the main ones being:

Cardiovascular disease prevention since it is rich in omegas, preventing the deposition of fat on the walls of the arteries;

since it is rich in omegas, preventing the deposition of fat on the walls of the arteries; Regulation of cholesterol levels mainly a decrease in bad cholesterol (LDL) and an increase in good cholesterol (HDL), since it is able to improve the elasticity of arteries and blood supply;

mainly a decrease in bad cholesterol (LDL) and an increase in good cholesterol (HDL), since it is able to improve the elasticity of arteries and blood supply; Osteoporosis prevention as it increases the absorption of calcium in the body;

as it increases the absorption of calcium in the body; Improved intestinal transit since it is rich in fiber;

since it is rich in fiber; blood glucose control helping to prevent diabetes, because it is rich in fiber, which also helps to keep blood sugar levels more stable;

helping to prevent diabetes, because it is rich in fiber, which also helps to keep blood sugar levels more stable; aging prevention cell and skin, as it has antioxidant properties, fighting free radicals produced in the body and responsible for aging.

In addition, due to its composition, flaxseed oil can also help to control and relieve symptoms related to PMS and menopause, such as hot flashes, cramps and acne, for example, as it can help regulate female hormones. .

How to use

The use of linseed oil may vary according to the indication of the doctor, herbalist or nutritionist. However, in general, it is recommended to consume 1 to 2 capsules 2 times a day, or 1 to 2 tablespoons, preferably before meals so that the absorption of the oil is greater and, thus, the person can enjoy it. of more benefits. Check out more health benefits of flaxseed.

Side effects and contraindications

Consumption of flaxseed oil is usually not associated with side effects, however when consumed without guidance or in amounts above recommended, the person may experience gas, colic and diarrhea, for example. In addition, flaxseeds can decrease the body’s ability to absorb medications taken orally, however this side effect is not yet confirmed for the use of flaxseeds in capsule form.

Flaxseed oil is contraindicated for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children under 3 years of age and in situations of digestive obstruction or intestinal paralysis.