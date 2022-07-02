Yerba mate: what it is, main benefits and how to prepare

Yerba mate is a medicinal plant that has a thin gray stem, oval leaves and small green or purplish-red fruits. This herb is widely consumed in South America, being used mainly in the form of a non-alcoholic beverage.

This plant is rich in caffeine and is characterized by being consumed in a container called mate, which has a kind of metallic straw that has small holes that prevent the leaves from passing through it.

The scientific name is Ilex paraguariensis and can be purchased dry or in the form of drops at health food stores, supermarkets or online stores.

Main benefits

Yerba mate could provide several health benefits that include:

Decreases cholesterol because it is rich in antioxidants and saponins, which help to reduce bad cholesterol, LDL, preventing the development of atherosclerosis and other heart diseases with infarction or stroke; It promotes weight loss, as some studies indicate that it delays gastric emptying and increases the feeling of satiety. Furthermore, it is believed that it may have effects on adipose tissue by controlling some obesity-related genes and inflammatory markers; It acts as an antibacterial, since it works against the mutans streptococcus, which are bacteria naturally found in the mouth and responsible for caries. In addition, it also has action against Bacillus subtilis, Brevibacterium ammoniagenes, Propionibacterium acnes, Staphylococcus aureusamong others; Prevents chronic diseases such as diabetes, as it helps regulate blood sugar and some types of cancer. This is due to the fact that yerba mate is rich in antioxidants that prevent the damage caused by free radicals to cells, in addition to having anti-inflammatory properties; It acts as an antifungal, inhibiting the development of some fungi such as Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Candida utilis, Pityrosporum ovale, Penicillium chrysogenum and Trichophyton mentagrophytes; Stimulates the body, improves mood and improves concentration, as it is rich in caffeine and B vitamins, which are important for the proper functioning of metabolism, acting as a coenzyme and participating in nutrient catabolism reactions to obtain energy from the foods that are consumed; Helps to increase defenses, as it has vitamin C, E and other minerals that help strengthen the immune system.

In addition, it could improve blood circulation, as it contains potassium, a mineral that helps to relax the arteries, allowing blood to pass through more easily.

what are the properties

Yerba mate has in its composition caffeine, saponins, polyphenols, xanthines, theophylline, theobromine, folic acid, tannins, minerals and vitamins A, B1, B2, C and E. Therefore, it acts as an antioxidant, diuretic, laxative, stimulant , antidiabetic, antiobesity, anticancer, antibacterial, antifungal, hypocholesterolemic and aids digestion.

What is the recommended amount

Some scientific studies indicate that 3 cups of 330 ml of yerba mate should be consumed per day for up to 60 days. It is also safe to drink up to 1.5L per day, however it is not known whether higher doses may present toxicity to the body.

In the case of the yerba mate extract supplement, the recommendation is from 1000 to 1500 mg per day.

How to prepare

There are several ways to prepare yerba mate and it can be consumed cold, hot or combined with some natural juices and milk.

1. Chimarrão

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of yerba mate;

Boiling water.

Preparation mode

Place the yerba mate halfway into the container, cover with your hand and shake for about 10 seconds, leaving it at an angle of about 45º. Then add the warm water, moistening the bottom of the container and letting it rest for a few seconds.

Then place the metal straw in the wet area and place it on the wall of the container. Then, add hot water again to the place where the straw is, avoiding wetting the top of the herb, and then drink.

2. Tereré

Ingredients

Yerba mate qb;

Cold water.

Preparation mode

Tereré is prepared in the same way as mate, but instead of using boiling water, cold water is used.

Possible side effects

The consumption of yerba mate is apparently safe, however, due to the fact that it contains caffeine, yerba mate can in some cases cause insomnia and difficulty sleeping.

Contraindications

The consumption of yerba mate is contraindicated for children, pregnant women and people with insomnia, nervousness, anxiety problems or high blood pressure, as it contains large amounts of caffeine.

In addition, in the case of people with diabetes, this herb should only be consumed as directed by a doctor, as it can significantly lower blood sugar levels and therefore need to make adjustments to the treatment.