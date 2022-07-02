Delayed bone age: causes and treatment

Delayed bone age is most often related to decreased production of growth hormone, also known as GH, but other hormonal situations can also cause delayed bone age, such as hypothyroidism, Cushing’s syndrome and Addison’s disease, for example. .

However, delayed bone age does not always mean disease or growth retardation, as children can grow at different rates, as can teething and first menstruation. Thus, if parents have doubts about the speed of the child’s development, it is best to seek the guidance of a pediatrician.

Causes of delayed bone age

Delayed bone age can happen due to several situations, the main ones being:

Family history of delayed bone age;

Decreased production of growth hormone;

Congenital hypothyroidism;

Prolonged malnutrition;

Addison’s disease;

Cushing’s Syndrome.

If there is a delay in the child’s growth or delay in the onset of puberty, it is important that the child is evaluated by the pediatrician so that tests can be carried out to identify the cause of the delay in bone age and, thus, initiate the most appropriate treatment. .

How the assessment is done

Bone age is a diagnostic method that can be used to help diagnose changes related to growth, being done when the pediatrician identifies changes in the growth curve, or when there is delay in growth or puberty, for example. .

Thus, the bone age is verified from an image exam that is performed on the left hand. To make the assessment, it is recommended that the hand is aligned with the wrist and that the thumb makes a 30º angle with the index finger. Then, an image is made using the X-ray, which is evaluated by the pediatrician and compared with the result of a standard exam, making it possible to verify if the bone age is adequate or delayed.

Treatment for delayed bone age

The treatment for delayed bone age should be done according to the pediatrician or endocrinologist’s guidance, being in most cases recommended the application of daily injections of growth hormone, also known as GH, and these injections can be indicated for a few months or years depending on the case. Understand how growth hormone treatment is done.

On the other hand, when delayed bone age is related to a situation other than growth hormone, the pediatrician may recommend more specific treatment.

It is important that treatment for delayed bone age should be started as soon as possible, since the greater the difference between the bone age and the age of the child, the greater the chances of achieving a height closer to normal.