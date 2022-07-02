How long can breast milk keep out of the fridge?

In order to store breast milk correctly, it is important to know that you must store the milk in a specific container for this purpose, such as breast milk bags or resistant and BPA-free glass bottles, and be very careful when taking it out. , store and use milk to avoid contamination.

Before expressing the milk, note the date and time when the milk was withdrawn and only then begin the extraction process. After extracting the milk, you should close the container and place it in a bowl with cold and ice cubes for about 2 minutes and then store it in the fridge, freezer or freezer. This care guarantees the rapid cooling of the milk, preventing its contamination.

How long does breast milk last?

The storage time of breast milk varies according to the way of storage, being also influenced by the hygiene conditions at the time of collection. So that breast milk can be stored for a longer time, it is important that the collection is done in bottles or suitable bags, with hermetic closure and made of BPA-free material.

Thus, according to the place where it is stored, the shelf life of breast milk is:

Ambient temperature (25°C or less): between 4 and 6 hours depending on the hygienic conditions in which the milk was removed. If the baby is premature, it is not recommended to store the milk at room temperature; Refrigerator (4°C temperature): the shelf life of milk is up to 4 days. It is important that the milk stays in the coldest region of the refrigerator and that it undergoes little temperature variation, such as at the bottom of the refrigerator, for example.; freezer or Freezer (temperature of -18ºC): the storage time of breast milk can vary from 6 to 12 months when placed in a freezer region that does not undergo much temperature variation, ideally being consumed within 6 months;

An important recommendation in the case of freezing milk is that the container does not get completely smelly, because during the freezing process, the milk can expand. Learn how breast milk is stored.

How to thaw breast milk

To thaw breast milk you need:

Remove the milk from the freezer or freezer a few hours before using and let it thaw slowly;

Place the container in a basin with warm water to stay at room temperature;

To know the temperature of the milk, you can put a few drops of milk on the back of your hand. The temperature should not be too high so as not to burn the baby;

Give the milk to the baby in a properly sterilized bottle and do not reuse the milk that may be left in the bottle because it has already come into contact with the baby’s mouth and may be unsuitable for consumption.

Frozen milk should not be heated on the stove or in the microwave because it can get very hot, the ideal is to heat the milk in a bain-marie.

How long does milk last after thawing

If breast milk has been thawed, it can be used at room temperature 1 to 2 hours after thawing, or after 24 hours if left in the fridge.

Once the milk has been thawed, it should not be refrozen and for this reason it is recommended that you store it in small containers to avoid wasting milk. In addition, it is not recommended to freeze the leftovers, they can be consumed up to 2 hours after feeding the baby and should be discarded if they are not used.