Bacterial overgrowth (SIBO): what it is, symptoms and treatment

Small intestine bacterial overgrowth syndrome, also known by the acronym SIBO, is a condition in which there is an excessive growth of bacteria in the small intestine, reaching values ​​similar to the amount of bacteria present in the large intestine.

Although bacteria are important for food digestion and nutrient absorption, when they are in excess they can cause intestinal problems, which result in symptoms such as excess gas, constant feeling of a bloated belly, abdominal pain and constant diarrhea, for example. In addition, by altering the absorption of nutrients, in some people, it can result in malnutrition, even if the person is eating properly.

This syndrome is curable and can be treated, in many cases, with changes in diet and lifestyle, but it can also include the use of antibiotics prescribed by the gastroenterologist.

main symptoms

Excessive presence of bacteria in the small intestine can cause symptoms such as:

Belly pain, especially after eating;

Constant feeling of a swollen belly;

Periods of diarrhea, interspersed with constipation;

Frequent feeling of indigestion;

Excessive intestinal gas.

Although the syndrome can cause periods of diarrhea and constipation, it is more common for a person to have chronic diarrhea.

In the most severe cases of SIBO, the intestine may lose part of its ability to absorb nutrients and, in this way, malnutrition may arise, even if the person is eating properly. When this happens, the person may experience excessive tiredness, weight loss and even anemia.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The most used way to confirm the diagnosis of bacterial overgrowth syndrome in the small intestine is to perform a breath test, in which the amount of hydrogen and methane present in the expired air is evaluated. This is because the excess of bacteria in the small intestine releases this type of gases in a greater amount than is considered normal. Thus, breath testing is a non-invasive and non-direct way of identifying a possible case of SIBO.

To do this test, you need to fast for 8 hours and then go to the clinic to exhale into a tube. After that, the technician delivers a special liquid that must be drunk and, from that moment on, other expirations are collected in new tubes every 2 or 3 hours.

Typically, people with SIBO have increased amounts of hydrogen and methane in their expired air over time. And when that happens, the result is considered positive. However, if the test is not conclusive, the doctor may ask for other tests, especially the removal of a sample of the liquid present in the small intestine, to evaluate, in the laboratory, the amount of bacteria.

Possible causes

Some causes that may be at the origin of SIBO are changes in gastric acid production, anatomical defects of the small intestine, changes in pH in the small intestine, changes in the immune system, changes in gastrointestinal motility, changes in enzymes and commensal bacteria.

This syndrome can also be related to the use of some medications, such as proton pump inhibitors, anti-motility agents and some antibiotics.

In addition, this syndrome may be related to some diseases, such as viral gastroenteritis, celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, low levels of stomach acid, gastroparesis, nerve damage, cirrhosis, portal hypertension, irritable bowel syndrome, procedures with bypass or certain surgeries, for example.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for this syndrome should be guided by a gastroenterologist, however, the follow-up of a nutritionist may also be necessary. This is because, treatment may include:

1. Use of antibiotics

The first step in treating SIBO is to control the amount of bacteria in the small intestine and, therefore, it is necessary to use an antibiotic, prescribed by the gastroenterologist, but which is usually Ciprofloxacin, Metronidazole or Rifaximin.

Although in most cases the antibiotic can be used in the form of pills, when the syndrome is causing malnutrition or dehydration, it may be necessary to stay in the hospital for a few days to receive saline or parenteral nutrition, which is done directly in the vein.

2. Dietary changes

There is still no known diet capable of curing SIBO, however, there are some dietary changes that seem to alleviate symptoms, such as:

Eat small meals throughout the day, avoiding meals with a lot of food;

Avoid high-sugar foods and drinks;

Avoid foods that seem to make symptoms worse, such as foods with gluten or lactose.

In addition, several doctors also indicate that following a FODMAP-type diet, where foods that are fermented in the intestines are removed and that are therefore less absorbed, can be ideal for quickly relieving symptoms. Here’s how to make a FODMAP type feed.

3. Take probiotics

Although more studies are still needed to prove its effectiveness, the use of probiotics appears to help the gut re-balance its natural flora, reducing excess bacteria.

However, probiotics can also be ingested naturally through food, through fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir or kimchifor example.