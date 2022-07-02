Postpartum bleeding (lochia): care and when to be concerned

Postpartum bleeding, whose technical name is lochia, is normal and lasts an average of 5 weeks, being characterized by the output of dark red blood with thick consistency and which sometimes has blood clots.

This bleeding is made up of blood, mucus and tissue debris from the uterus and as the uterus contracts and returns to normal size, the amount of blood that is lost decreases and its color becomes lighter and lighter until it disappears. completely.

At this stage, it is important for the woman to rest, avoid making any effort and observe the amount of blood that is lost, in addition to the color and presence of clots. It is also recommended that women use overnight pads and avoid using OB type tampons, as they can carry bacteria to the uterus and thus cause infections.

warning signs

The lochia is considered a normal situation after childbirth, however it is important that the woman is aware of the characteristics of this bleeding over time, as it can be a sign of complications that should be investigated and treated according to the gynecologist’s guidance. Some warning signs for a woman to call the doctor or go to the hospital are:

Having to change tampons every hour;

Observe that the blood that was already getting lighter, turned bright red again;

If there is an increase in blood loss after the 2nd week;

Identification of large blood clots, larger than a ping pong ball;

If the blood smells really bad;

If you have a fever or a lot of abdominal pain.

If any of these signs appear, it is important to contact the doctor, as it can be a sign of postpartum infection or bacterial vaginosis, being mainly caused by the bacteria. Gardnerella vaginalis. In addition, these signs can also be indicative of the presence of a placenta or be a sign that the uterus is not returning to its normal size, which can be solved with the use of medication or performing a curettage.

Postpartum care

After childbirth, it is recommended that the woman rests, has a healthy and balanced diet and drinks plenty of fluids. In addition, it is recommended that she make use of nighttime pads and observe the characteristics of lochia over the weeks. It is also recommended that women avoid the use of tampons, because this type of tampon can increase the risk of infection, which can result in complications.

In the case of the presence of warning signs, depending on the alteration, the doctor may indicate the performance of a curettage, which is a simple procedure, performed under general anesthesia and which aims to remove uterine or placental debris. Understand what curettage is and how it is performed.

Before curettage, the doctor may indicate the use of antibiotics 3 to 5 days before the procedure to reduce the risk of complications. Therefore, if the woman is already breastfeeding, it is important to consult the doctor to find out if she can continue breastfeeding while taking medication to prepare for the surgical procedure, as some medications are contraindicated during this period.

If it is not possible to breastfeed, the woman can express the milk with her hands or with a breast pump, which must be stored in the freezer afterwards. Whenever it is time for the baby to breastfeed, the woman or someone else can thaw the milk and give it to the baby in a cup or bottle that has a nipple similar to the breast so as not to harm the return to the breast. See how to express breast milk.

How is menstruation after childbirth?

Menstruation after childbirth usually returns to normal when breastfeeding is no longer exclusive. Thus, if the baby is exclusively breastfed or if he takes only small amounts of formula milk to supplement breastfeeding, the woman should not have her period. In these cases, menstruation should return when the woman starts to produce less milk, because the baby starts to suckle less and starts to drink juices and baby food.

However, when the woman does not breastfeed, her period may come earlier, as early as the baby’s second month and in case of doubt, one should speak to the gynecologist or the baby’s pediatrician during routine consultations.