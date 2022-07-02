Illness caused by cat scratch: symptoms and treatment

Cat-scratch disease is an infection that can happen when a person is scratched by a cat infected by the bacteria. Bartonella henselae, which can proliferate to inflame the wall of blood vessels, leaving the injured site with a red blister characteristic of the disease and which can complicate causing cellulitis, which is a type of skin infection or adenitis.

Despite being a disease transmitted by cats, not all cats are carriers of the bacteria. However, as it is not possible to know if the cat has the bacteria or not, it is important that it is taken to the veterinarian for periodic consultations so that exams are carried out and the deworming is carried out, preventing this and other diseases.

main symptoms

Symptoms of cat scratch disease usually appear a few days after the scratch, the main ones being:

Red blister around the scratch site;

Inflamed lymph nodes, popularly called inguas;

High fever that can be 38 to 40ºC;

Pain and stiffness at the injured site;

Lack of appetite and weight loss for no apparent reason;

Vision problems such as blurred vision and burning eyes;

Irritability.

This disease is suspected when a person has swollen lymph nodes after being scratched by a cat. The disease can be diagnosed through a blood test that detects specific antibodies against the bacteria. Bartonella henselae.

how to treat

The treatment of cat scratch disease is done with antibiotics such as Amoxicillin, Ceftriaxone, Clindamycin, according to the doctor’s guidance so that the bacteria can be effectively eliminated. Also, swollen and fluid lymph nodes can be drained with needles so that the pain is relieved.

In more severe cases, when the fever remains and when a lump appears in a lymph node close to the scratch site, surgery may be necessary to remove the lump that forms, and a biopsy is also performed to detect the changes present. After surgery, a drain may need to be placed to eliminate secretions that may continue to come out for a few more days.

Most people who suffer from cat-scratch disease recover within a few weeks of starting treatment.

Closer monitoring is needed with patients with the HIV virus, who may present more severe cat-scratch disease, due to a deficiency in the immune system. Therefore, they may need to be hospitalized to treat the disease.