Head pressure: 8 main causes and what to do

The feeling of pressure in the head is a very common type of pain and can be caused by stress, bad posture, dental problems and can also be a sign of a disease such as migraine, sinusitis, labyrinthitis and even meningitis.

Generally, creating the habit of performing relaxation activities, meditation, as in the exercises of yoga, acupuncture and use of pain relievers are measures that relieve pressure on the head. However, if the pain is constant and lasts for more than 48 hours in a row, it is recommended to seek care from a general practitioner or neurologist to evaluate the causes of this sensation and indicate the most appropriate treatment.

1. Migraine

Migraine is a type of headache, more common in women, which is caused by changes in blood flow to the brain and in the activity of cells in the nervous system. can also develop migraine.

Migraine symptoms are triggered by some situations such as stress, changes in weather, ingestion of caffeine-based foods and can vary from one person to another, but they are usually pressure on the head, with an average duration of 3 hours and up to 72 hours. , nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound, and difficulty concentrating. See more other migraine symptoms.

What to do: if the sensation of pressure in the head, present in migraine, is constant or worsens after 3 days, it is necessary to consult a neurologist to indicate the most appropriate treatment, which is usually based on the use of pain relievers such as analgesics, muscle relaxants and triptans, known as sumatriptan and zolmitriptan.

2. Stress and Anxiety

Emotional stress and anxiety can cause physical changes, such as a feeling of pressure in the head, and this is because these feelings make the body’s muscles more stretched and lead to an increase in the hormone cortisol.

In addition to pressure on the head, these feelings can cause discomfort, cold sweat, shortness of breath and increased heart rate, so it is important to take measures that contribute to reducing stress and anxiety, such as doing activities that involve meditation, such as yoga, and perform some sort of aromatherapy. Learn some more steps to beat anxiety.

What to do: if stress and anxiety do not improve with changes in habits and relaxation activities, it is important to consult a psychiatrist, as these feelings often impair personal life, make relationships between people difficult and influence work, requiring the use of medication specific drugs, such as anxiolytics.

3. Sinusitis

Sinusitis happens due to inflammation caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi, in the region of the sinuses, which are bone cavities that are around the nose, cheekbones and around the eyes. This inflammation causes an accumulation of secretions, causing an increase in pressure in these areas, so it is possible to feel the sensation of pressure in the head.

Other symptoms may appear in addition to pressure on the head, such as nasal obstruction, greenish or yellowish phlegm, cough, excessive tiredness, burning eyes and fever.

What to do: if these symptoms appear, the ideal is to look for an otorhinolaryngologist to indicate the correct treatment that consists of the use of anti-inflammatories and, in cases where sinusitis is caused by bacteria, the use of antibiotics may be recommended. To improve the symptoms of this disease, it is also necessary to drink plenty of water during the day and wash the nose with saline solution, to drain the accumulated secretions. See more about how to do a nasal wash to unclog your nose.

4. High blood pressure

Arterial hypertension, better known as high blood pressure, is a chronic disease that is characterized by keeping blood pressure in the arteries very high and usually happens when the values ​​exceed 140 x 90 mmHg, or 14 by 9. If the person measures the pressure and the values ​​are high does not necessarily mean that it is arterial hypertension, so to be sure of the diagnosis it is necessary to carry out a continuous check of pressure.

The symptoms of high blood pressure can be pressure in the head, pain in the back of the neck, nausea, blurred vision and malaise and the appearance of these signs are associated with the use of cigarettes, consumption of alcoholic beverages in excess, ingestion of fatty foods and with a lot of salt, lack of physical exercise and obesity.

What to do: high blood pressure has no cure, but there are drugs to control the values ​​and should be recommended by a general practitioner or cardiologist. In addition to medication, it is necessary to make a change in lifestyle, such as eating a balanced, low-salt diet.

5. Labyrinthitis

Labyrinthitis occurs when the labyrinthine nerve, located inside the ear, becomes inflamed because of a virus or bacteria causing pressure in the head, tinnitus, nausea, dizziness, lack of balance and vertigo, which is the sensation that objects around are spinning.

This change can also arise because of an injury in the ear region and can be triggered by the consumption of certain foods or by boat or plane trips. See more how to identify labyrinthitis.

What to do: when these symptoms appear, it is important to consult an otolaryngologist who may request tests to confirm the diagnosis of labyrinthitis. Once you are sure that it is labyrinthitis, your doctor may recommend medication to reduce the inflammation of the labyrinth nerve and to relieve symptoms, which may be dramin or meclin.

6. Dental problems

Some dental or dental problems can lead to pressure on the head, tinnitus and earache, such as changes in the way of chewing food, bruxism, dental infiltration by cavities. In some cases, these changes also cause swelling in the mouth and noises when moving the jaw, such as clicking. See more about identifying tooth decay.

What to do: As soon as symptoms appear, it is necessary to seek dental care to perform exams, check the condition of the teeth and analyze chewing movements. Treatment for these dental problems depends on the causes, however, root canal treatment may be required, for example.

7. Meningitis

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord and is most often caused by a bacterial or viral infection. Infectious meningitis can be acquired through the spread of microorganisms through sneezing, coughing and sharing utensils such as cutlery and toothbrush. Learn more about how to catch meningitis.

Meningitis can also be caused by other diseases, such as lupus or cancer, very strong blows to the head, and even excessive use of certain drugs. The main symptoms of meningitis can be pain in the head, pressure type, stiffness in the neck, having difficulties to put the chin on the chest, fever, red spots spread on the body and excessive sleepiness.

What to do: when suspecting meningitis, it is necessary to seek medical attention immediately so that tests are performed, such as MRI and CSF evaluation, with the aim of confirming the diagnosis and starting treatment earlier, which is usually carried out in a hospital through the administration of medication. directly into the vein.

8. Bad posture

Poor posture or inadequate posture, during the period of work or study, leaves the body very contracted and can generate an overload of the joints and muscles of the spine, causing changes and leading to the appearance of pressure in the head and back pain. Lack of movement and staying in the same place or staying seated for long periods are harmful to the body and also cause these symptoms.

What to do: for symptoms to be relieved, it is necessary to maintain the practice of physical exercises, such as swimming and walking, and it is possible to feel improvements in head pressure and spine pain through stretching activities.

Watch the video that teaches ways to improve posture:

when to go to the doctor

You should seek medical attention quickly if, in addition to the feeling of pressure in the head, symptoms such as:

Asymmetrical face;

Loss of consciousness;

Numbness or tingling in the arms;

Lack of sensation on one side of the body;

Convulsions.

These signs can indicate a stroke or increased intracranial pressure and these situations require urgent medical attention, so when they arise it is necessary to call the SAMU ambulance immediately, on 192.