Type 1 and type 2 collagen: what they are for and differences

Collagen is a protein that can be found in the skin, tissues and bones and is responsible for giving structure, firmness and elasticity to the skin. This protein is actually a set of various types of proteins in the body that, when put together, form collagen specific to a certain area and function in the body.

In addition, collagen is also very important to maintain the integrity of muscles, ligaments, tendons and joints, and can be found in foods such as meat and gelatin or food supplements in capsules or sachets.

In the cosmetics industry, collagen can also be used in moisturizing creams to reduce skin aging.

How to take collagen supplements

Collagen supplements can be taken in two different forms, and the most common on the market, in the form of collagen type 1 and collagen type 2. Both types have different forms and doses to be taken and different purposes, and are therefore considered different supplements.

Regardless of the type of supplement, it is very important to consult a doctor before starting to use the supplement, as the appropriate dose for each problem to be treated must be well adapted.

type 1 collagen

Type 1 collagen, or hydrolyzed collagen, is a protein extracted from the bone and cartilage of animals such as cattle and pigs, resulting from the breakdown of protein molecules into smaller particles. This type of collagen is the most common in the body and due to its dimensions and properties, it is better absorbed in the intestine, being used for:

Improve skin firmness;

Strengthen the joints;

Strengthen nails and hair;

Help in the treatment of osteoarthritis;

Help in the healing process.

The recommended dose is about 10 g of type 1 collagen supplement per day, usually in sachet form, which can be taken with meals, ideally combined with vitamin C, as this vitamin enhances the effects of collagen in the body. Thus, it is advisable to take collagen together with lemon or orange juice for example. Some supplements already include vitamin C in their constitution, such as hydrolyzed collagen from Sanavita or Cartigen C.

It is important to remember that the dose and use must always be recommended by the doctor, since the recommendation of supplementation with this type of collagen is to help, in most cases, in the treatment of osteoarthritis.

In addition to supplementation, you can also make a diet rich in collagen, ingesting foods such as red, white meats or gelatin, for example. See more foods rich in collagen.

type 2 collagen

Type 2 collagen, or undenatured collagen, is the major component present in cartilage. It is manufactured using a different process than type 1 collagen, having a different appearance and properties as well. It is marketed as type 2 collagen, but can be found in association with other types, such as 3 and 4.

This type of collagen is indicated when in diseases such as:

Autoimmune joint diseases such as Autoimmune Osteoarthritis;

Inflammation of joints;

cartilage damage;

Rheumatoid arthritis.

In these diseases, the body itself recognizes the collagen that is in the joints as a foreign protein and produces enzymes that destroy the cartilage, and as a consequence, the symptoms of these diseases appear.

Thus, one of the ways to help the body replace the collagen lost in the cartilages and, above all, alleviate the symptoms, is the use of type 2 collagen supplements, which reduces inflammation in cases of osteoarthritis and rheumatism and improves health. of the joints.

This type of collagen is taken at a lower dose than type 1 collagen, approximately 40 mg, as a capsule, once a day, ideally on an empty stomach.