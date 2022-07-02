Anaphylactic shock: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Anaphylactic shock, also known as anaphylaxis or anaphylactic reaction, is a severe allergic reaction that occurs a few seconds or minutes after being in contact with a substance to which you are allergic, such as shrimp, bee venom, certain medications or foods, for example. example.

Due to the severity of the symptoms and the increased risk of being unable to breathe, it is important that the person is taken to the hospital immediately so that treatment is started as soon as possible to avoid complications for the person.

Symptoms of anaphylactic shock

The symptoms of anaphylactic shock appear shortly after the person comes into contact with an object and substance capable of triggering a severe inflammatory response, the main ones being:

Difficulty breathing with wheezing;

Itching and redness of the skin;

Swelling of the mouth, eyes and nose;

Feeling of a lump in the throat;

Abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting;

Increased heart rate;

Dizziness and feeling faint;

Intense sweats;

Confusion.

It is important that as soon as the symptoms of anaphylactic shock are identified, the person is taken to the hospital to start treatment, otherwise there is a risk of complications that can put the person’s life at risk. Check out what first aid for anaphylactic shock is like.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for anaphylactic shock should be done as soon as possible in the emergency room or hospital, with an injection of adrenaline and the use of an oxygen mask to help with breathing.

In the most serious cases, in which the swelling of the throat prevents the passage of air to the lungs, it is necessary to perform a cricothyroidotomy, which is a surgical procedure in which a cut is made in the throat, which makes it possible to keep breathing, in order to avoid severe brain changes.

After treatment, it may be necessary for the patient to stay in the hospital for a few hours to observe all signs and symptoms, preventing anaphylactic shock from returning.

What to do if you’ve had an anaphylactic shock

After having an anaphylactic shock it is recommended to consult an allergist to identify the substance that is causing such a severe allergic reaction. Typically, substances that cause this type of shock include:

Some medications, such as Penicillin, Aspirin, Ibuprofen or Naproxen;

Food such as peanuts, walnuts, almonds, wheat, fish, shellfish, milk and eggs;

Insect stings such as bees, wasps and ants.

In less frequent cases, shock can also happen when you are in contact with latex, some drugs used in anesthesia or contrast used in diagnostic tests.

After identifying the cause of the allergic reaction, the most important thing is to avoid being in contact with that substance again. However, in cases where there is greater risk of life or when it is very difficult to avoid contact with the substance, the doctor can also prescribe an injection of Epinephrine that must always be carried with the person with allergy, and can be used whenever the first symptoms appear. of shock appear.

These substances do not always cause anaphylactic shock, they can only cause allergic reactions, which you should be aware of to avoid complications. Learn about the most common allergy symptoms.