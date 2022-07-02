Bleeding after or during intercourse: 6 causes and what to do

Bleeding after or during sexual intercourse is relatively common, especially in women who have had this type of contact for the first time, due to a ruptured hymen. However, this discomfort can also arise during menopause, for example, due to the onset of vaginal dryness.

However, in other women, bleeding can be a sign of a more serious problem, such as infections, sexually transmitted diseases, polyps or even cancer of the uterus.

Thus, whenever bleeding arises for no apparent reason or is very frequent, it is advisable to consult the gynecologist to identify the correct cause and initiate the most appropriate treatment. Also know what can cause pain during sexual intercourse.

1. Hymen rupture

The rupture of the hymen usually happens in the first sexual relationship of the girl, however, there are cases when this rupture can happen later. The hymen is a thin membrane that covers the entrance to the vagina and helps prevent infections during childhood, however, this membrane is usually torn by penetration of the penis during first intercourse, causing bleeding.

There are girls who have a flexible or compliant hymen, which does not break in the first relationship, and can be maintained for several months. In these cases, it is normal for bleeding to appear only when the break occurs. Learn more about the compliant hymen.

What to do: in most cases the bleeding caused by the rupture of the hymen is relatively small and ends up disappearing after a few minutes. Thus, it is only recommended that the woman wash the site carefully to avoid an infection. However, if the bleeding is very profuse, you should go to the hospital or consult the gynecologist.

2. Vaginal dryness

This is a relatively common problem that is more common in post-menopausal women, but it can happen at any age, especially when taking some type of hormone treatment. In these cases, the woman does not properly produce the natural lubricant and, therefore, during sexual intercourse it is possible that the penis can cause small wounds that end up bleeding and causing pain.

What to do: One way to alleviate the discomfort caused by vaginal dryness is to use water-based lubricants, which can be purchased at the pharmacy. In addition, it is important to consult the gynecologist to assess whether it is possible to use hormone therapy to try to cure the problem. Another option is to use natural remedies that help increase vaginal lubrication. Here are some examples of natural remedies for vaginal dryness.

3. Intense intimate relationship

The genital region is a very sensitive area of ​​the body, so it can easily suffer minor trauma, especially if the woman has a very intense intimate relationship. However, bleeding should be minimal and you may experience some pain or discomfort after intercourse.

What to do: it is usually just advised to keep the intimate area clean, especially if you are menstruating. However, if the pain is very severe or the bleeding takes a long time to go away, you may need to see your gynecologist.

4. Vaginal infection

Various types of vaginal infections, such as cervicitis or a sexually transmitted disease, cause inflammation of the walls of the vagina. When this happens, there is a very high risk of small sores appearing during sex, resulting in bleeding.

However, it is also very possible that if the bleeding is caused by an infection, there are other symptoms such as burning in the vaginal area, itching, a foul odor, and a whitish, yellowish, or greenish discharge. Here’s how to identify a vaginal infection.

What to do: whenever there is a suspicion of infection in the vagina, it is very important to consult the gynecologist to carry out tests and identify the type of infection. Most infections can be treated with the right antibiotic, so it’s very important to have a doctor’s advice.

5. Vaginal polyp

Vaginal polyps are small benign growths that can appear on the wall of the vagina and that, due to contact and friction with the penis during intimate contact, can end up bleeding.

What to do: if the bleeding is recurrent, you can consult the gynecologist to evaluate the possibility of removing the polyps through minor surgery.

6. Cancer in the vagina

Although it is a rarer condition, the presence of cancer in the vagina can also cause bleeding during or after intimate contact. This type of cancer is more common after age 50 or in women with risky behaviors, such as having multiple partners or having unprotected relationships.

Other symptoms may include foul-smelling discharge, constant pelvic pain, bleeding outside of your period, or painful urination. See other signs that can help identify vaginal cancer.

What to do: whenever there is a suspicion of cancer, it is very important to go to the gynecologist as soon as possible to have tests, such as a Pap smear, and confirm the presence of cancer cells, starting treatment as early as possible, for better results.