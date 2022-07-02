What is the Birth Plan and How to Do It

The birth plan is recommended by the World Health Organization and consists of the preparation of a letter by the pregnant woman, with the help of the obstetrician and during pregnancy, in which she records her preferences regarding the entire birth process, medical procedures of routine and care of the newborn.

This letter aims to personalize a moment that is very special for the baby’s parents and keep them more informed about the routine procedures that are performed during labor. The best way to present a birth plan is in the form of a letter, which is much more personal than a template taken from the internet and will give the midwife an idea of ​​the mother’s personality.

To carry out the birth plan, it is important that the pregnant woman has all the necessary information and, for this, she can attend childbirth preparation classes, talk to the obstetrician and read some books on the subject.

what is it for

The purpose of the birth plan is to meet the mother’s preferences regarding the entire birth process, including the performance of some medical procedures, as long as they are based on scientifically proven and up-to-date information.

In the birth plan, the pregnant woman can mention if she prefers to be assisted by women, if she has a preference in terms of pain relief, what she thinks about inducing labor, if she wants to have a water break, if it is necessary, if you prefer continuous monitoring of the fetus, provided that you are duly informed that the latter will prevent you from getting up and moving during delivery. Learn about the three stages of labor.

In addition, some women prefer to turn to a doula, which is a woman who accompanies the pregnancy and provides emotional and practical support to the pregnant woman during childbirth, which should also be mentioned in the letter.

How to make a birth plan

The professionals who will perform the delivery should read and discuss this plan with the pregnant woman, during pregnancy, in order to ensure that on the day of delivery everything goes as planned.

To prepare the birth plan, you can use a model birth plan provided by a health professional, which can be found on the internet or the pregnant woman can choose to write a personalized letter.

In this letter, the woman should mention her preferences in relation to situations such as:

Place where you want the delivery to take place;

Conditions of the environment in which the delivery will take place, such as lighting, music, taking photos or videos, among others;

Companions you want to be present;

Medical interventions you want or don’t do, such as administration of oxytocin, analgesia, episiotomy, enema, pubic hair removal, or placental delivery;

Type of food or drinks you will ingest;

If you want to perform an artificial rupture of the amniotic sac;

Baby expelling position;

When do you want to start breastfeeding?

Who cuts the umbilical cord;

Interventions performed on the newborn, such as aspiration of the airways and stomach, use of silver nitrate eye drops, injection of vitamin K or administration of the hepatitis B vaccine.

The birth plan must be printed and taken to the maternity or hospital at the time of delivery, although in some maternity hospitals, the document is filed before that.

Although the pregnant woman has a birth plan, it is up to the team that assists her to decide which is the safest way to conduct the delivery. If the birth plan is not followed for some reason, the doctor must justify the reason to the baby’s parents.