Inflammation in the uterus: what is it, main symptoms and causes

Inflammation in the uterus corresponds to irritation of the uterine tissues that occurs mainly due to infection by microorganisms such as Candida sp., chlamydia sp. or Neisseria gonorrhoeae, but it can also be due to allergy to products, pH change due to lack or excess of hygiene or injuries in the region.

Inflammation in the uterus can cause symptoms such as discharge, bleeding outside of menstruation, cramping pain and feeling of a swollen uterus, however, in most cases, inflammation does not lead to the appearance of symptoms and so the diagnosis is made late. , resulting in aggravation of the disease.

Confirmation of the diagnosis is made by the gynecologist through pap smear or an exam called colposcopy, in which the presence of signs of inflammation is observed and material can be collected for analysis. Treatment is usually done with pills or ointment, which can be antibiotics or anti-inflammatory drugs, for example.

Although most of the time the inflammation of the uterus does not lead to the appearance of signs and symptoms, when they do appear they are:

Yellow, brown, or gray, foul-smelling discharge;

Bleeding during or after intimate contact;

Bleeding outside the menstrual period;

Pain when urinating and during intimate contact;

Pain in the lower part of the belly;

Sensation of bloating in the lower belly or uterus.

However, it is important to remember that these symptoms can also be present in other diseases of the uterus, such as fibroids or uterine polyps, for example. See more about diseases of the uterus.

In addition, pain when urinating and abdominal pain can also be signs of inflammation in the ovaries, which is usually associated with bacteria and which can affect one or both ovaries. Learn how to identify ovarian inflammation and how to treat it.

Inflammation in the uterus makes it difficult for a woman to become pregnant by preventing the embryo from implanting in the wall of the uterus and developing. However, when it occurs already during pregnancy, it normally does not interfere with the development of the fetus if treated properly, but when left untreated it can lead to complications such as miscarriage.

Causes of inflammation in the uterus include:

Presence of sexually transmitted diseases, such as gonorrhea, chlamydia or HPV;

Infectious vaginitis, such as candidiasis or bacterial vaginosis, for example;

Allergy to material in condoms, diaphragm or chemicals such as spermicides;

Lack of hygiene in the intimate region or excessive hygiene, especially with the use of douches, as this changes the vaginal pH and favors the growth of microorganisms that cause diseases;

Injuries caused by childbirth.

It is important to identify the cause of the inflammation of the uterus so that appropriate treatment can be given and prevent the problem from recurring.

Can inflammation in the uterus turn into cancer?

If the inflammation in the uterus is caused by the HPV virus, and the treatment is not carried out correctly, it is possible that the inflammation will become cervical cancer. Therefore, whenever there are signs and symptoms that indicate inflammation, it is important to seek care with a gynecologist to identify the cause and start treatment as soon as possible.

Understand the symptoms of cervical cancer, the risks and what to do in case of suspicion.

The treatment to be given for inflammation in the uterus depends on the cause of the problem. When the disease is due to the presence of foreign microorganisms, the treatment is done with the ingestion of antibiotic drugs, in tablets or ointments, antifungal or antiviral, such as Nystatin, Miconazole, Clindamycin or Metronidazole, for example, which must be used according to the guidance of the gynecologist. In some cases, sexual partners also need to undergo treatment, to ensure that the microorganisms are eliminated and thus prevent the inflammation from returning.

In addition, the gynecologist may also indicate cauterization of the cervix, to help heal some injuries. However, if inflammation in the uterus is caused by an allergy to materials that come into contact with the woman’s internal region, such as condoms and diaphragm, the use of these products should be discontinued and, if necessary, anti-inflammatory medication should be taken. to improve pain and recover the uterus.

See more details about treatment, including the remedies that can be used.

homemade options

As a way to complement the treatment of inflammation in the uterus, it is recommended to avoid intimate contact, drink about 2 liters of liquids a day, in addition to having a healthy diet, which favors the healing of inflammation, rich in omega-3, present in salmon. and sardines, as well as fruits and vegetables. Check out some home remedy recipes to complement the treatment of inflammation in the uterus.