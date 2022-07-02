7 ways to get rid of acne scars on your face

The act of squeezing and squeezing blackheads and whiteheads can lead to the appearance of marks or scars on the skin. These small holes can be located on the forehead, cheeks, side of the face and chin, being a very common situation that can decrease the person’s self-esteem, especially among young people and adolescents.

This type of scar does not disappear on its own and, therefore, there are some treatments that should be indicated by a dermatologist or beautician to help improve the appearance of the skin. Some of the treatments that may be indicated are application of acids, microneedling, microdermabrasion and laser.

The treatment chosen varies according to the person’s age, skin type, depth of marks, availability of time and the person’s financial situation.

1. Creams and remedies to apply on the face

The dermatologist may recommend the use of creams that promote collagen formation to apply to the face, every day, after cleaning the skin properly.

When is indicated: The use of creams can be indicated for teenagers and young people who still have pimples and blackheads on their face. The treatment is usually time consuming, because while new blackheads and pimples are appearing, you will need to maintain the treatment.

Therefore, at this stage, you should clean the skin at the beautician and use the creams and lotions recommended by the dermatologist daily, thus keeping the skin clean, hydrated, without blemishes or scars.

When the teenager still has many pimples, but it is already possible to observe that marks of scars are forming on the skin, the acne treatment should be redoubled, in order to prevent more scars from appearing. example.

2. Dermabrasion or microdermabrasion

Dermabrasion and microdermabrasion is a type of exfoliation made with small equipment with a diamond tip or aluminum oxide crystals, which ‘sand’ the skin removing its outermost layer, leaving the face thinner and more uniform.

This increases the performance of fibroblasts and the production of collagen that gives firmness and support to the skin, and the result is firmer and smoother skin. This peeling of the outer skin allows a better entry of acids and creams indicated to complement the treatment with this type of product, although microdermabrasion can also be used in isolation. See more details about microdermabrasion.

When it is indicated: Dermabrasion is indicated for people who have acne scars, which form small dimples on the face, which is the most common type of acne scar.

The downside is that treatment is required every week and the total treatment time is uncertain. But in any case this type of exfoliation helps in the regeneration of the skin, and makes it firmer and the moisturizers penetrate better, having more results.

3. Peeling with acids

It consists of applying acidic substances directly to the skin to be treated, leaving it to act for a few minutes. As a result, the skin peels and a new layer of skin is born, firmer, without blemishes and smooth. The treatment is strong and eliminates even the deepest scars of the skin, definitively.

When is indicated: Acid peeling is indicated for people who no longer have any pimples or blackheads on their face, over 30 years old, which is when the skin becomes more flaccid, showing even more the scars on the face.

It is an excellent option for those who have many scars on their face, with different depths. The number of sessions required can be a maximum of 15, held once a week. See how this treatment is done and what skin care is.

4. Microneedling with DermaRoller

This treatment consists of passing the DermaRoller, which is a small roll full of small needles in a row, throughout the scarred region, in the vertical, horizontal and diagonal directions. The small needles will penetrate all the skin, causing small wounds, which when healing will form a more uniform and smooth skin, because it promotes the increase of new collagen fibers in the injured skin.

One advantage is that the DermaRoller can be found in beauty supply stores or on the internet, and can be applied at home, however the results can be better if applied by experienced professionals.

When is indicated: This type of treatment People who have acne scars, in a light or moderate degree, who do not have any blackheads or pimples, and who can withstand the discomfort caused by the needles sliding into the skin. One advantage is that the Dermaroller It can be purchased at beauty supply stores or on the internet, and can be applied at home, although better results are achieved when the treatment is done with experienced professionals.

See how to use DermaRoller in the following video:

5. Laser

In this type of treatment, the professional places the laser in the area to be treated, which will emit some shots that cause a small sensation of heat or burning.

This equipment generates a change in collagen fibers, making the skin smoother after the 3rd session, progressively eliminating the marks and blemishes on the face caused by acne. In general, between 3 and 5 laser sessions are needed, however the number of sessions depends on the depth of the marks.

When is indicated: This treatment is indicated when cream treatments do not work.

6. Filling the skin with hyaluronic acid

It is a treatment performed by the dermatologist and consists of applying injections on the face in order to remove the fibrosis points that are the causes of depression that give rise to the scar, making the skin uniform. Injections may contain filling substances such as hyaluronic acid, acrylate or the person’s own fat, for example.

When is indicated: Skin filling with hyaluronic acid is indicated for people who have acne scars that do not change shape when stretching the skin and who do not wish to undergo other treatments.

7. Plasma injection

Plasma injection corresponds to a type of treatment that consists of applying injections to the entire area to be treated containing the person’s own blood and plasma. What happens is that when blood is injected into the face, it is not fully absorbed by the skin, with the formation of a clot and the production of new collagen and fibrin fibers, causing the holes in the face to be filled, resulting in skin firm and uniform.

This treatment must be done by a dermatologist and has good results, although its use against acne scars is not very common.

When is indicated: Plasma injection is indicated for people who are not afraid of needles and cannot undergo any other type of treatment.