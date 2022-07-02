Resin or porcelain dental veneers: advantages and disadvantages

Dental contact lenses, as they are popularly known, are resin or porcelain veneers that can be placed on the teeth by the dentist to improve the harmony of the smile, giving aligned, white and well-adjusted teeth, with a durability of 10 to 15 minutes. years old.

These veneers, in addition to improving beauty, also help to minimize tooth wear and accumulate less plaque, improving hygiene and oral health.

Veneers should only be placed by a specialist dentist and cannot be repaired if they crack or break, and each damaged veneer must be replaced. The price varies according to the type of veneers chosen, ranging from 200 to 700 reais for resin veneers or around 2 thousand reais for porcelain veneers.

Dental veneers can be used in several cases, which is why they are indicated for:

Bring teeth that are separated from each other together, scientifically called diastema;

When the teeth are very small in adults;

Improve the appearance of broken or decay-damaged teeth;

Harmonize the size of the teeth;

Change the color of teeth that can be stained or darkened by a variety of factors.

Veneers can be applied to just one tooth or to the entire dental arch of the person, however an evaluation by the dentist is necessary during a consultation to know if it is possible to place this type of ‘contact lens on the teeth’ or not because this technique cannot be used on all people.

There are two different types of dental veneers, the composite resin veneer and the porcelain veneer. See the differences between them:

resin veneer porcelain veneer Only 1 dental appointment Two or more dental appointments more economical more expensive no mold needed Needs mold and provisional adjustments It is less resistant It is more resistant and has great durability May stain and lose color never change color It cannot be repaired and must be replaced if damaged. can be repaired There is more possibility of exit It’s more fixed and doesn’t come off easily. Price: From R$200 to R$700 each resin veneer Price: from R$1,400 to R$2,000 each porcelain veneer

Before the application of veneers on the teeth, the dentist can indicate consultations to repair damaged teeth by eliminating cavities, tartar and improving teeth alignment through the use of orthodontic appliances, for example. However, in people who have good dental occlusion, when the teeth are well aligned and when there are no factors that must be resolved before applying the veneers, the dentist can perform the application of resin veneers in just one appointment.

If the person opts for porcelain veneers, it may take at least 2 or 3 appointments just to prepare the veneers, which can make the total procedure a little more expensive. However, porcelain veneers are much longer lasting, which can be better in the long run.

This procedure is contraindicated when the dentist sees that the person does not have good oral hygiene and is at high risk of having cavities and also in the following cases:

When the teeth are weak and devitalized and can fall out;

When there is dental malocclusion, which occurs when the teeth of the upper dental arch do not all touch the lower teeth;

When there are overlapping teeth;

When there is a decrease in tooth enamel, due to factors such as intense and exaggerated use of sodium bicarbonate to clean or try to whiten teeth at home.

In addition, it is also not recommended that people who have teeth grinding at night, a driving called bruxism, and also those who have bad habits such as nail biting or pencils and pens, put on dental contact lenses.

After placing the veneers on the teeth, getting a beautiful, clear and aligned smile, you need to take some care not to run the risk of damaging the veneers. Some important precautions are:

Brush your teeth when you wake up, after meals and before bed every day;

Use mouthwash after each brushing;

Pass the dental floss, or dental tape between the teeth before brushing, at least 1 time a day and whenever you feel the need;

Go at least once a year to the dentist for an evaluation appointment;

Do not bite your nails and the tips of pencils or pens;

If you notice if you wake up with jaw pain or headache, go to the dentist because you may have bruxism and it is necessary to wear a bite plate to sleep so as not to damage the veneers. Understand this disease by clicking here.

If you have a toothache, you should go to the dentist right away to assess the cause of the pain and start the appropriate treatment;

You should avoid foods that can harm or darken your teeth such as dark teas, chocolate and coffee. However, a good solution to this is to take a sip of water after consuming some of these drinks and brush your teeth after eating chocolate.

In addition, whenever you notice a change in color or the presence of cracks in the veneers, you should go to the dentist to repair the veneer, so that the tooth is not further damaged because these small cracks can allow caries to enter that can damage the teeth, being difficult to see due to coverage by the facets.