How do drugs to delay puberty work?

Drugs that delay puberty are substances that influence the functioning of the pituitary gland, preventing the release of LH and FSH, two hormones that are very important for the sexual development of children.

Most of the time, these drugs are used in cases of precocious puberty, to delay the process and allow the child to develop at a similar rate to children of their age.

In addition, these drugs can also be used in cases of gender dysphoria, in which the child is not happy with the gender they were born, giving them more time to explore their gender before making a drastic and definitive decision such as changing. of sex.

What are the most used drugs?

Some of the remedies that can be indicated to delay puberty are:

1. Leuprolide

Leuprolide, also known as leuprorelin, is a synthetic hormone that works by decreasing the body’s production of the gonadotropin hormone, blocking the function of the ovaries and testes.

This medicine is given as an injection once a month, and the dose given should be proportional to the weight of the child.

2. Triptorelin

Triptorelin is a synthetic hormone, with an action similar to leuprolide, which must also be administered monthly.

3. Histrelin

Histrelin also works by inhibiting the body’s production of the hormone gonadotropin, but it is given as an implant placed under the skin for up to 12 months.

When these drugs are stopped, hormone production returns to normal and the puberty process begins quickly.

Know how to identify the symptoms of precocious puberty and see what causes are at its origin.

how medicines work

By inhibiting the gonadotropin hormone in the body, these drugs prevent the pituitary gland from producing two hormones, known as LH and FSH, which are responsible for stimulating the testes to produce testosterone in boys and the ovaries to produce estrogen in girls:

testosterone : it is the main male sex hormone, which is produced from approximately 11 years of age, and which has the role of causing hair growth, penis development and voice changes;

: it is the main male sex hormone, which is produced from approximately 11 years of age, and which has the role of causing hair growth, penis development and voice changes; estrogen: It is known as the female hormone that starts to be produced in greater quantities around the age of 10, to stimulate breast growth, distribute fat accumulation, to create a more feminine body shape, and start the menstrual cycle.

Thus, by decreasing the amount of these sex hormones in the body, these drugs are able to delay all the typical changes of puberty, preventing the process from happening.

Possible side effects

By affecting the production of hormones, this type of medication can have some side effects in the body such as causing sudden changes in mood, joint pain, feeling short of breath, dizziness, headache, weakness and generalized pain.