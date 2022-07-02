Tooth extraction: how to relieve pain and discomfort

After extraction of a tooth, it is very common for bleeding, swelling and pain to appear, which causes a lot of discomfort and can even impair healing. Thus, there are some care that are indicated by the dentist and that should be started soon after surgery.

The first 24 hours are the most important, as it is during this period that a clot develops at the site of the removed tooth, which helps in healing, but care can be maintained for 2 to 3 days, or according to the dentist’s indications.

In addition to specific care, it is also important not to exercise for the first 24 hours to avoid increased bleeding and only start eating after the effect of the anesthesia has completely worn off, as there is a risk of biting your cheek or lip.

1. How to stop bleeding

Bleeding is one of the main symptoms that arises after tooth extraction and usually lasts a few hours to go away. Therefore, one way to control this small hemorrhage is to place a clean piece of gauze over the gap left by the tooth and bite for 45 minutes to 1 hour, to apply pressure and stop the bleeding.

Usually, this procedure is indicated by the dentist right after the extraction and, therefore, you can leave the office with the gauze in place. However, it is advised not to change the gauze at home.

However, if the bleeding is not slowing down, you can place a wet black tea bag on the spot for another 45 minutes. Black tea contains tannic acid, a substance that helps blood to clot, stopping bleeding faster.

2. How to ensure healing

The blood clot that forms in the place where the tooth was is very important to ensure correct healing of the gum. Thus, after stopping the bleeding, it is advisable to take some precautions that help keep the clot in the correct place, such as:

Avoid rinsing the mouth forcefully, brushing the area, or spitting it out. as it can displace the clot;

as it can displace the clot; Do not move where the tooth was either with the tooth or with the tongue;

either with the tooth or with the tongue; Chew with the other side of the mouth so as not to remove the clot with the pieces of food;

so as not to remove the clot with the pieces of food; Avoid eating very hard or hot foods or drinking hot drinks, such as coffee or tea, as they can dissolve the clot;

or drinking hot drinks, such as coffee or tea, as they can dissolve the clot; No smoking, drinking through a straw or blowing your nosebecause it can create pressure differences that displace the clot.

This care is especially important during the first 24 hours after tooth extraction, but can be maintained during the first 3 days to ensure better healing.

3. How to reduce swelling

In addition to bleeding, it is also common to experience slight swelling of the gums and face in the area around the tooth that was removed. To relieve this discomfort, it is important to apply ice packs on the face, in the place where the tooth was. This procedure can be repeated every 30 minutes for 5 to 10 minutes.

Another option is also to consume ice cream, but it is very important that it is in moderation, especially in the case of ice creams with a lot of sugar as they can harm the health of the teeth. Therefore, after eating the ice cream it is also advisable to wash your teeth, but without passing the brush in the place of the extracted tooth.

4. How to relieve pain

Pain is very common in the first 24 hours, but it can vary greatly from person to person, however, in almost all cases, the dentist prescribes analgesic or anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen or paracetamol, which relieve pain and which should be ingested according to the instructions of each doctor.

In addition, by taking the necessary care to stop bleeding and reduce swelling, it is also possible to reduce the level of pain, and in some cases, medication may not even be necessary.

5. How to avoid an infection

The mouth is a place with a lot of dirt and bacteria, so after tooth extraction surgery it is also very important to be careful to avoid a possible infection. Some precautions include:

Brush your teeth always after eating but avoiding passing the brush in the place where the tooth was;

but avoiding passing the brush in the place where the tooth was; avoid smoking as the chemicals in cigarettes can increase the risk of mouth infections;

as the chemicals in cigarettes can increase the risk of mouth infections; Soft mouthwash with warm water and salt 2 to 3 times a day, 12 hours after surgery, to eliminate excess bacteria.

In some cases, the dentist may even prescribe the use of antibiotics, which must be used until the end of the package and according to all the doctor’s guidelines.

