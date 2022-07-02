Brazilian Natural MedicineBrazilian Natural MedicineBrazilian Natural MedicineBrazilian Natural Medicine

Triderm: what is it for and how to use it

Triderm is a dermatological ointment consisting of Fluocinolone Acetonide, Hydroquinone and Tretinoin, which is indicated for the treatment of dark spots on the skin caused by hormonal changes or sun exposure.

It is important to use the triderm according to the dermatologist’s guidance, and it is usually recommended that the ointment be applied at night, before bed. In addition, it is recommended to avoid sun exposure and hormonal contraceptive methods, as they decrease the effectiveness of the treatment. If this is not possible, sunscreen should always be used to cover the treated area, as this increases the effectiveness of the treatment.

what is it for

Triderm is indicated by dermatologists for the short-term treatment of dark spots that appear on the skin of the face, especially on the cheeks and forehead, which arise due to hormonal changes or as a result of exposure to the sun.

How to use

The ointment should be used according to the dermatologist’s guidance, and it is usually recommended that a small amount of ointment be applied directly to the stain to be treated. It is recommended that this ointment be applied at night, as this way it is possible to prevent the skin with the ointment from coming into contact with the sun and having a reaction, leading to the formation of other spots.

Side effects

Some side effects of Triderm include mild or moderate redness, peeling, burning, dryness of the skin, itching, change in skin color, stretch marks, sweating problems, dark spots on the skin, stinging sensation, increased skin sensitivity, rashes on the skin like pimples, vesicles or blisters, blood vessels visible in the skin.

Contraindications

The use of Triderm is contraindicated for patients who have hypersensitivity to any component of the formula, and it is also not indicated for people under 18, pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Always consult a doctor.

