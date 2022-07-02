Is it normal to menstruate twice a month? (and 9 other common questions)

Menstruation is bleeding that normally occurs in women once a month, as a result of shedding of the inner lining of the uterus, the endometrium. Generally, the first menstruation happens between 9 and 15 years of age, with the average age being 12 years, and it only stops occurring at menopause, close to 50 years of age.

The female reproductive system works every month to produce and eliminate an egg, that is, it prepares to become pregnant. If the woman does not have contact with a sperm, there will be no fertilization and, about 14 days after the egg is released, menstruation begins. From then on, each month, a new cycle begins, so that the uterus prepares itself again for a new ovulation and that is why menstruation comes every month.

1. How long does menstruation last?

Each period lasts approximately 4 to 7 days, but the interval between one period and another lasts an average of 28 days, which can vary from 25 to 45 days, being influenced by factors such as stress, hormonal changes, illness or simply the existence of a irregular menstruation.

A period that lasts 8 days or more is considered prolonged, but it cannot be considered a period that comes in just 1 day, in which case it is likely to be spotting. Calculate your menstrual cycle by entering your data below:

2. Is it normal to menstruate twice a month?

It may be normal for menstruation to come twice a month with shorter cycles, especially in the first few months, as the young woman’s body is still organizing itself at a hormonal level. It can also happen that menstruation is very irregular and comes more than once a month after giving birth, in the first menstrual cycles. In more mature women, this change can be caused by:

Uterine myoma;

Excessive stress;

Cancer;

Polycystic ovary;

Ovarian cyst;

Use of some medicines;

Hormonal and emotional changes;

Ovarian surgeries and tubal ligations.

So, if this change happens very often, it is important to inform the gynecologist of the specific days when menstruation came and all associated symptoms, so that he can identify the cause of the imbalance in menstruation.

3. What can be late period?

Delayed menstruation in sexually active women is often associated with pregnancy, but this is not always true. Factors such as ovarian cysts, uterine diseases, anemia, psychological changes such as depression and anxiety, changes in routine, poor eating habits, unbalanced diets or even the stress of thinking that it could be a pregnancy, can be responsible for the delay. in menstruation.

If this happens regularly, for many months, a gynecologist should be consulted to better assess the possible cause of the delay.

Understand better the main causes that can cause missed or delayed menstruation.

4. What can cause irregular menstruation?

Irregular menstruation can occur in the first two years after the first period, as the body is still learning to deal with hormones, which it usually regularizes after age 15. In these cases, some home remedies can be used to help regulate menstruation.

However, if there is a marked and constant irregularity of the menstrual flow, it should be analyzed, as it can interfere with the ovulation process. Among the most common causes are the presence of tumors, cysts, imbalance in hormone production and stress.

Treatment is based on the daily use of pills to regulate menstrual flow, helping to balance any failure in hormone production, but each case must be evaluated by the gynecologist.

5. Is it possible to have menstruation during pregnancy?

Menstruation in early pregnancy is very common and can happen in the first three months. It is also called breakthrough bleeding, as female hormones are used to working for menstruation to occur, and even when pregnant, bleeding sometimes occurs, causing the woman to only discover the pregnancy later.

Other causes that can cause bleeding in pregnancy are:

Adhesion of the fertilized egg to the wall of the uterus;

More intense sexual intercourse;

Transvaginal ultrasound or touch exam;

In cases of assisted reproduction;

Use of anticoagulant drugs, such as heparin or aspirin;

Presence of fibroids or polyps;

Infection in the vagina or cervix;

Start of labor if the pregnancy is more than 37 weeks.

If the bleeding is due to one of these causes, the doctor may recommend rest for a few days and the woman to avoid having sex until the bleeding has stopped.

In some women, especially when the volume of blood is very large or accompanied by cramps, it may be a miscarriage and must be treated urgently. Learn how to identify when pregnancy bleeding is severe.

6. What is the postpartum period like?

Postpartum menstruation will depend on whether or not the woman is breastfeeding. After the baby is born, the woman has bleeding that can last up to 30 days, varying according to each organism and the circumstances that the woman is subjected to.

Exclusively breastfeeding mothers can go up to 1 year without menstruating, but if they don’t breastfeed, they can have regular menstrual cycles the following month after giving birth. The most common is that the return of menstruation is irregular, it can come early and more than 1 time a month, but within 3 to 6 months it should be more regular, as it was before getting pregnant.

7. What can be dark menstruation?

Black, brown, or “coffee grounds” menstruation can occur for a variety of causes, including:

Changing birth control pills;

Hormonal changes due to medications;

Stress and psychological factors;

sexually transmitted diseases;

Diseases such as myomatosis and endometriosis;

Possible pregnancy.

However, it is also common for some women to have a darker period in the last 2 days, without having to be a sign of a problem. Learn more about the main causes of dark menstruation.

8. Is menstruation with clots normal?

Menstruation with clots can happen on days when the flow is very heavy, causing the blood to clot before leaving the woman’s body. It is a very common situation, but if very large blood clots appear or in high numbers, it is important to consult the gynecologist.

Understand better in which situations menstruation can come with pieces.

9. What does weak or very dark menstruation mean?

Very weak menstruation, like water, and very heavy menstruation, like coffee grounds, indicate hormonal changes that should be evaluated by the gynecologist.

10. Is menstruation good for health?

Menstruation is an event that is repeated every month in women of childbearing age, it is not harmful to health and is physiological and expected. It occurs due to the female menstrual cycle, which goes through different times throughout the month.

In normal conditions, menstruation is not bad for health, but it can be said that heavy menstruation in anemic women can bring more complications, and in this case, it may be indicated to use the pill of continuous use to avoid menstruation.