Surgery for urinary incontinence: Options, recovery and risks

Surgery for female urinary incontinence is usually done with the placement of a surgical tape called TVT – Tension Free Vaginal Tape or TOV – Tape and Trans Obturator Tape, also called Sling surgery, which is placed under the urethra to support it, increasing the ability to hold the pee. The type of surgery is usually selected with the doctor, according to each woman’s symptoms, age and history.

The surgery is performed under local or epidural anesthesia and has an 80% chance of success, being indicated for cases of stress urinary incontinence that have not had the expected result after more than 6 months of treatment with Kegel exercises and physiotherapy.

Surgery for urinary incontinence in men can be done with the injection of substances in the sphincter region or placement of an artificial sphincter, to help close the urethra, preventing the involuntary passage of urine. In rarer cases, male urinary incontinence can also be treated with sling placement.

What is recovery from surgery like?

Recovery after surgery for urinary incontinence is relatively quick and painless. In most cases, it is only necessary to stay in the hospital for 1 to 2 days and then you can go home, just paying attention to follow some precautions such as:

Avoid making efforts for 15 days not being able to exercise, bend down, pick up weight or get up suddenly;

not being able to exercise, bend down, pick up weight or get up suddenly; Eat fiber-rich foods to prevent constipation;

to prevent constipation; Avoid coughing or sneezing in the 1st month;

in the 1st month; Wash the genital area with mild soap and water always after urinating and evacuating;

always after urinating and evacuating; wear cotton panties to prevent the emergence of infections;

to prevent the emergence of infections; Do not use tampon;

Not having intimate relationships for at least 40 days;

Do not bathe in a bathtub, swimming pool or sea to avoid contact with contaminated water.

These postoperative care must be strictly followed to prevent the risk of complications, but depending on the type of surgery, the doctor may give other indications, which must also be followed.

After 2 weeks, Kegel exercises can be started, which help to strengthen the muscles around the bladder, accelerating recovery and ensuring better results. However, before starting this type of exercise, it is very important to talk to the doctor, since, depending on the degree of healing, it may be recommended to wait a few more days. Check out how to do Kegel exercises correctly.

How food can help

Consuming water in the right amount and avoiding coffee are some tips that can help control pee, even after surgery, see what else can be done, in this video:

Possible risks of surgery

While relatively safe, incontinence surgery can cause some complications, such as:

Difficulty urinating or emptying your bladder completely;

Increased urge to urinate;

More recurrent urinary infections;

Pain during intimate intercourse.

Therefore, before opting for surgery, it is important to try other treatment options for urinary incontinence, which is why it is important to talk to a urologist. See all treatment options.