Cranberry flour: 7 main benefits and how to make it

Blackberry flour is rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, and can be added to milk, yogurt and juices to consume throughout the day, helping to reduce appetite, regulate cholesterol levels and help in the weight loss process.

This flour is normally consumed to lose weight, since it has few calories and fat, however, for weight loss to be effective, it is important to have a healthy and balanced diet and to practice physical activity on a regular basis.

Blackberry flour can be made at home easily and quickly, however it can also be purchased in supermarkets, online stores or natural food stores.

Benefits of cranberry flour

Blackberry flour is rich in vitamin C and K and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, calcium and potassium. In addition, it is composed of anthocyanins, which are antioxidant substances, and pectin, which is a soluble fiber. Thus, due to its composition, blackberry flour can have several health benefits, the main ones being:

Helps regulate cholesterol levels, because the fibers act by decreasing the absorption of cholesterol by the body; Helps control diabetes, as fiber can control blood sugar levels; Prevents skin aging, due to its antioxidant property; Improves bowel function, since it is composed of fibers that form a kind of gel in the stomach, absorbing water and favoring the elimination of feces; Decreases swelling, since it is composed of vitamins and minerals that prevent the accumulation of liquids in the body; Promotes the feeling of satiety, since one of its components is pectin, which is a soluble fiber that forms a type of gel in the stomach, promoting the feeling of satiety; Prevents cardiovascular disease, as it is able to help regulate cholesterol levels, in addition to being an antioxidant.

Despite having several health benefits, it is important that the person also has good lifestyle habits, such as healthy and balanced diet and regular physical activity.

Does cranberry flour help you lose weight?

Cranberry flour can help in the slimming process, because it is rich in fiber, especially pectin, which promotes the feeling of satiety, preventing the person from eating more throughout the day. In addition, this flour can help you lose weight due to the fact that it reduces the absorption of fat and sugar in the body, in addition to having few calories.

However, weight loss only happens effectively if blackberry flour is part of a healthy and balanced diet, which must be guided by a nutritionist, and physical activity is practiced effectively.

How to make cranberry flour

Cranberry flour can be made at home simply and easily. To do this, just put 1 bowl of blackberries in a shape and take it to the oven at low temperature. When the blackberries are dry, put them in the blender to turn into flour.

This flour can also be made with frozen blackberries, but the blackberries will take longer to dry. Therefore, it is best to make the flour with fresh blackberries.

Blackberry flour can be used in juices, vitamins, water, milk, yogurt and even be added to bread, cake or pie dough, for example.