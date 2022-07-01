What types of salt and which is best for health?

Salt, also known as sodium chloride (NaCl), provides 39.34% sodium and 60.66% chlorine. Depending on the type of salt, it can also provide other minerals to the body.

The amount of salt that can be consumed daily is about 5 g, taking into account all the meals of the day, which is equivalent to 5 packets of salt of 1 g or a teaspoon of coffee. The healthiest salt is the one with the lowest sodium concentration, as this mineral is responsible for increasing blood pressure and promoting fluid retention.

Another important point to choose the best salt is to choose those that are not refined, as they preserve natural minerals and do not add chemical substances, such as Himalayan salt, for example.

types of salt

The table below indicates the different types of salt, their characteristics, how much sodium they provide and how they are used:

Type Features amount of sodium Use Refined salt, common or table salt Low in micronutrients, it contains chemical additives and, by law, iodine is added to combat the deficiency of this important mineral that is useful for the formation of thyroid hormones. 400mg per 1g of salt It is the most consumed, has a fine texture and is easily mixed with ingredients during food preparation or in food after it is ready. liquid salt It is refined salt diluted in mineral water. 11mg per shot Great for dressing salads light salt Has 50% less sodium 197 mg per 1g of salt Ideal for seasoning after preparation. Good for hypertensives. Coarse salt It’s healthier because it’s not refined. 400mg per 1g of salt Ideal for barbecue meats. Sea salt It is unrefined and has more minerals than regular salt. It can be found thick, thin or in flakes. 420 mg per 1g of salt Used to cook or season salads. salt flower It contains approximately 10% more sodium than common salt, so it is not suitable for hypertensive patients. 450mg per 1g of salt. Used in gourmet preparations to add crunch. It must be used in small quantities. Himalayan pink salt Extracted from the Himalayan Mountains and has a marine origin. It is considered the purest of salts. It contains many minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper and iron. Its use is indicated for hypertensive patients. 230mg per 1g of salt Preferably after preparing the food. It can also be placed in the grinder. Good for people with hypertension and kidney failure.

Processed foods contain large amounts of sodium, even sodas, ice cream or cookies, which are sweet foods. Therefore, it is always recommended to read the label and avoid the consumption of products with amounts equal to or greater than 400mg of sodium per 100g of food, especially in the case of hypertension.

How to consume less salt

Watch the video and learn how to make homemade herbal salt to reduce salt consumption in a tasty way:

Regardless of the salt used in the kitchen, it is important to use as little salt as possible. So, to cut down on your salt intake, try:

Remove the salt shaker from the table;

Do not add salt to food without trying it first;

Avoid consuming bread and processed foods, such as packaged snacks, French fries, powdered and cubed seasonings, ready-made sauces and sausages, such as sausage, ham and nuggets;

Avoid consuming canned foods such as olives, hearts of palm, corn and peas;

Do not use ajinomoto or monosodium glutamate, present in Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce and ready-made soups;

Always use a coffee spoon to dose the salt in place of pinches;

Replace salt with natural seasonings such as onions, garlic, parsley, chives, oregano, cilantro, lemon and mint, for example, or, at home, grow aromatic plants that replace salt.

Another strategy to replace salt in a healthy way is to use gomasium, also known as sesame salt, which is low in sodium and rich in calcium, healthy oils, fiber and B vitamins.