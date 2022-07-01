What can be thick sperm and what to do

The consistency of sperm can vary from person to person and throughout life, and it can be thicker in some situations, and in most cases it is not a cause for concern.

The change in sperm consistency can be caused by certain habits, such as changes in diet, physical exercise or consumption of certain substances, such as alcohol or drugs, for example. In addition, infrequent ejaculations can also make the sperm thicker and with greater volume. Clarify 10 doubts about semen.

However, in some cases, sperm may appear thick for reasons that should be treated or seen by a doctor, such as some of the following:

1. Hormonal imbalance

Hormonal changes can make sperm thicker, as hormones, such as testosterone, are part of the composition of semen, contributing to the protection of sperm. The person may suspect that the thick sperm is the result of a hormonal change, if other symptoms appear, such as decreased sexual desire, difficulty maintaining an erection, loss of muscle mass or tiredness, for example.

What to do: If the man presents these symptoms, he should go to the doctor, in order to make a diagnosis and the appropriate treatment. In addition, it is also important to eat a balanced diet, practice regular physical exercise and avoid excessive consumption of cigarettes and alcohol.

2. Infections

Infections in the genital region, especially those caused by bacteria, can make the sperm thicker, due to the increase in white blood cells, which can change the morphology of the sperm and even reduce the sperm volume. Some symptoms that may arise in these cases are difficulty and pain to urinate, presence of a milky discharge and presence of blood in the urine, for example.

What to do: In the presence of these symptoms, it is important to see a doctor, who may prescribe antibiotics to treat the infection.

3. Dehydration

Dehydration is also one of the causes of thick sperm, as it is mostly made up of water. If the person is dehydrated, the less fluid and more viscous the sperm will be. A man may suspect dehydration if he has symptoms, such as excessive thirst, dark urine or extreme tiredness, for example.

What to do: To avoid dehydration it is very important to drink fluids throughout the day. It is recommended to drink around 2 liters of water a day.

4. Changes in the prostate

In its composition, semen contains sperm from the testes, seminal fluid from the seminal vesicles and a small amount of fluid from the prostate. Thus, changes in the functioning of the prostate or seminal vesicles can make the sperm thicker, due to changes in the proteins released to the sperm or changes in the production of seminal fluid.

Some symptoms that can arise in men with prostate problems are painful ejaculation, painful urination and increased frequency of urinating.

What to do: In the presence of these symptoms, one should go immediately to the urologist in order to avoid complications.