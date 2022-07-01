Foods that help you get pregnant

To increase the chances of getting pregnant, it is first important to ensure that the weight of the expectant mother is adequate, as obesity or underweight can impair the production of hormones that guarantee fertility and a healthy pregnancy.

Another important factor is to ensure the intake of nutrients necessary for the egg maturation cycle, such as vitamin B6 and B12, found in beans and lentils, for example. Iron and folic acid supplementation is also recommended to increase blood flow to the sexual organs, ensure the quality of oxygen transport to the baby during pregnancy and assist in early development, preventing malformations and miscarriage.

In addition, in men, a healthy and balanced diet, rich in selenium present in tuna, for example, is related to the formation of healthy sperm and the production of testosterone, which is the main male fertility hormone.

Including some of these foods in daily consumption can help the couple to supplement the nutrients needed to maintain fertility, increasing the chances of getting pregnant, such as:

1. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, tangerines and pineapples are rich in vitamin C, calcium and potassium, which help to stabilize the menstrual cycle, facilitating the identification of the fertile period, which is the most suitable time to have sex. In addition, orange has polyamine and folate that help deactivate free radicals that can damage sperm and eggs.

2. Aged cheese

Aged cheeses such as parmesan and provolone maintain the good health of eggs and sperm as they are rich in polyamines, preventing free radicals from causing damage to reproductive cells.

3. Beans and lentils

These foods are rich in fiber, iron, zinc and folate, which help in the production and balance of sex hormones. In addition to containing polyamine spermidine, which are regulators of healthy sperm development, facilitating egg fertilization.

4. Salmon and tuna

Salmon and tuna are a great source of selenium which is a nutrient involved in the proper formation of the sperm tail, which is primarily responsible for the good performance of the speed to reach the egg. In addition to having omega-3, which is essential for the good development of the baby’s brain in the first weeks of pregnancy.

5. Red fruits

Red fruits like tomatoes, strawberries, cherries and blackberries contain lycopene, an antioxidant that reduces the levels of free radicals that can damage sperm and eggs.

6. Green leaves

Dark greens like kale, spinach, romaine lettuce and arugula are rich in iron and folate, which can improve the ovulation process and reduce the chances of genetic problems and miscarriage. They still have iron, an important mineral for the transport of oxygen in the body and essential for the implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterus.

7. Sunflower seed

Roasted sunflower seed is rich in vitamin E, which can aid in sperm motility, that is, help speed. In addition to being rich in zinc, folate, selenium, omega 3 and 6, essential nutrients for female and male fertility, as they increase blood flow in Organs reproductive organs.

What to Avoid to Get Pregnant Faster

Some habits can interfere with the process of starting and carrying a pregnancy to the end, and that is why they are not recommended, such as:

Consuming fried foods, margarine and processed products: these foods may contain trans fats, which are associated with infertility by causing defects in sperm structure and egg quality;

these foods may contain trans fats, which are associated with infertility by causing defects in sperm structure and egg quality; High consumption of refined carbohydrates: foods like pasta, bread and white rice when absorbed into the body, increase the level of insulin in the blood, which is chemically similar to ovarian hormones. So the body can reduce the production of these hormones, as it understands that it already has them, and this results in immature eggs;

foods like pasta, bread and white rice when absorbed into the body, increase the level of insulin in the blood, which is chemically similar to ovarian hormones. So the body can reduce the production of these hormones, as it understands that it already has them, and this results in immature eggs; Consume caffeine: Caffeine reduces the absorption of calcium and iron in the body, which can impair fertility, in addition, as it is a stimulant with the ability to cross the placental barrier, already in pregnancy, caffeine can alter the heartbeat and metabolism of the baby, increasing the chances of low birth weight and miscarriage;

Caffeine reduces the absorption of calcium and iron in the body, which can impair fertility, in addition, as it is a stimulant with the ability to cross the placental barrier, already in pregnancy, caffeine can alter the heartbeat and metabolism of the baby, increasing the chances of low birth weight and miscarriage; Alcoholic beverages: alcohol consumption reduces the level of testosterone in men, decreasing sperm production, and in women it can interrupt the menstrual cycle, which prevents the egg from being available for fertilization;

alcohol consumption reduces the level of testosterone in men, decreasing sperm production, and in women it can interrupt the menstrual cycle, which prevents the egg from being available for fertilization; Taking medications without medical advice: self-medication can interfere with fertility by disrupting hormones necessary for egg and sperm maturation.

If the couple within a year has not been able to get pregnant, it is recommended that you seek a doctor who will check through blood, urine and semen samples if there is any STI or hormonal disorders that are making conception difficult.

After these tests, if necessary, the couple will be referred to a fertility specialist, who may order an ultrasound, for example, to observe the ovaries and testes.