How to clean girl – Tua Saúde

It is very important to do the intimate hygiene of girls correctly, and in the right direction, from front to back, in order to avoid the emergence of infections, since the anus is very close to the baby’s genitals.

In addition, it is also very important to change the diaper several times a day, to prevent the accumulation of urine and feces that, in addition to causing infections, can also irritate the baby’s skin.

How to clean a girl when changing her diaper

To clean a girl when changing her diaper, use a piece of cotton soaked in warm water and clean the intimate area in the following order:

Wipe the labia majora from front to back, in a single movement, as shown in the image;

Wipe the labia minora from front to back with a new piece of cotton;

Never clean the inside of the vagina;

Dry the intimate region with a soft cloth diaper;

Apply a cream to prevent diaper rash.

The movement from front to back that must be done during diaper change, prevents some remains of feces from coming into contact with the vagina or urethra, preventing possible vaginal or urinary infections. The pieces of cotton used to clean the intimate region, should only be used once, throwing it in the trash afterwards, always using a new piece in a new passage.

See also how the hygiene of boys’ genitals is done.

When to use diaper rash cream

The daily cleaning of the girl’s intimate area should be done gently so as not to hurt the baby and to avoid diaper rash, it is important to always apply a protective cream that prevents the appearance of diaper rash in the folds.

In the presence of diaper rash, it is possible to see redness, heat and bumps on the baby’s skin that is in contact with the diaper, such as the buttocks, genitals, groin, upper thighs or lower abdomen. To treat this problem, you can apply a healing ointment, with zinc oxide and antifungal, such as nystatin or miconazole in the composition,

Learn how to identify and care for baby diaper rash.

How to clean a girl after potty training

After training, hygiene is very similar to what is done when the baby is in a diaper. The child should be guided by the parents to clean themselves, always from front to back, with cotton or toilet paper, always taking care not to leave any piece of toilet paper stuck in the genitalia.

After making coconut, the ideal is to wash the intimate region with running water.