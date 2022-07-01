How to clean the genitals in boys

To clean the genital region of boys, you should not pull the skin that covers the glans, known as the foreskin, and hygiene can be done while bathing, as long as the region is not too dirty and does not contaminate the water.

Whenever possible, especially in the case of babies, you should choose to use only lukewarm water because the skin is very sensitive. In some cases, you can use hygiene products, such as glycerin soap or specific for intimate hygiene, especially when the area is dirty with feces.

Techniques for cleaning the genitals

To clean the genital area in a boy, you must clean the area of ​​the foreskin that has been displaced from the glans without forcing and without pulling back the skin covering the glans, especially in babies, because it can hurt. In addition, the skin must be dried very well, especially in the folds without shaving.

In case it is necessary to pull the foreskin, this should only be done by the doctor, since, when pulled improperly, it can tear the skin, which can heal incorrectly and require surgery.

For babies who use a diaper, it is essential to close the diaper, always keeping the corners taut without being too loose or too tight. In the case of boys, you should wear cotton underwear that is not too tight.

When to perform genital hygiene

Cleaning the genitals should be careful, but not obsessive, being carried out at least once a day in children who are no longer in diapers, for example.

However, in the case of babies who wear diapers, the genital area must be cleaned every time the diaper is changed, which can happen between 5 and 10 times a day.

When the baby only urinates, you can pass warm running water or a wet tissue, which can also be used to clean the stool carefully so as not to hurt the baby. Finally, it is important to dry the skin well and apply a protective cream before putting on the new diaper.

How to keep the skin of the genital area clean

To keep the skin of the genital area clean and without diaper rash, you should avoid using chemical wet wipes every time you change the diaper, as these chemicals can dry out and irritate the skin. If wet cotton is used, it is very important to dry the skin well afterwards.

Before applying the diaper, you can apply a paste of water based on zinc oxide, which will help keep the baby’s skin dry and protected.

In addition, you shouldn’t rub the skin because it can hurt and, in the case of the baby, you can leave it without a diaper for a few minutes a day for the skin to breathe.

When to use diaper rash cream

Diaper rash ointments should only be used when the skin is red and irritated, as they can make the skin more sensitive and more prone to diaper rash. Alternatively, you can use a protective cream to prevent its appearance.

Also see how to give your baby a full bath.