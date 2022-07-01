Peanut allergy: main symptoms and what to do

In case of a small allergic reaction to peanuts, which can cause itching and tingling of the skin or red eyes and itchy nose, it is recommended to take an antihistamine such as Loratadine, for example, but always under medical supervision.

When there is an intense allergic reaction and the person has swollen lips or begins to have difficulty breathing, go to the emergency room as soon as possible, without taking any medicine beforehand. In this case, the reaction can be so severe that it prevents the passage of air, requiring a tube to be placed in the throat to be able to breathe, and this can only be done by the rescuer or doctor in the hospital.

Main allergy symptoms

Peanut allergy is usually discovered in childhood, and especially affects babies and children who have other allergies such as asthma, rhinitis or sinusitis, for example.

Signs and symptoms of peanut allergy can appear moments or up to 2 hours after consuming the peanut itself, a candy like paçoca, or even small traces of peanut that can be present in the packaging of a cookie. Symptoms can be:

Mild or moderate allergy severe allergy Itching, tingling, redness and heat on the skin Swelling in the lips, tongue, ears or eyes Stuffy and runny nose, itchy nose Feeling of discomfort in the throat Reddened and itchy eyes Shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, high-pitched sounds when breathing Abdominal pain and excess gas Cardiac arrhythmia, palpitations, dizziness, chest pain

Severe allergic reactions that cause anaphylaxis and inability to breathe usually occur within 20 minutes of consuming peanuts, and preventing future allergy flare-ups is key to living with a severe peanut allergy. Learn what anaphylaxis is and what to do.

How to confirm if you have a peanut allergy

The best way to tell if your baby has a peanut allergy is to give him a minimal amount of powdered peanuts to taste. This can be done with 6-month-old babies or according to the pediatrician’s guidance, but it’s important to be aware of the first signs of allergy such as irritability, itchy mouth or swollen lips, for example.

For babies who are at high risk of being allergic to peanuts because it has been proven that they have an egg allergy or because they have frequent skin allergies, the pediatrician can advise that the first test be done in the office or hospital to ensure the baby’s safety. .

If these symptoms are present, the baby should be taken to the pediatrician because blood tests may be performed to prove the allergy. However, those who have never tasted peanuts will have an exam without any changes, so it is always necessary to expose the child to peanuts before performing the exam.

How to live with allergies

The allergist doctor will be able to indicate what you need to do to control peanut allergy, avoiding its consumption or even consuming small doses daily on a constant basis so that the immune system gets used to the presence of peanuts and does not overreact.

Thus, consumption of 1/2 peanut a day is more helpful in preventing the body from overreacting when consuming peanuts than simply excluding peanuts from the diet. In most cases, with the complete exclusion of peanuts from the diet, when consuming even small amounts, the body reacts in a very intense way, which is serious and can cause death by asphyxia.

List of foods to avoid

In addition to the peanut itself, those who are allergic to this food also need to avoid consuming anything that may contain peanuts, such as:

salty biscuit;

Peanut candy;

creamy paçoquita;

Torrone;

mole’s foot;

Peanut butter;

Breakfast cereal or granola;

Cereal bar;

Chocolate;

M&Ms;

Dried fruit cocktail.

For those who are going through the adaptation period, to avoid an anaphylactic reaction, small amounts of peanuts should be consumed daily, so you should read the label of all processed foods to identify if they have peanuts or traces of peanuts to better control the disease. amount of grain you consume per day.