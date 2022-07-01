Enamel allergy: main symptoms and treatment

Nail polish allergy is usually caused by the chemicals contained in nail polish, such as toluene or formaldehyde for example, and although it has no cure, it can be controlled using anti-allergy nail polish or nail adhesives, for example.

This type of allergy is known as contact dermatitis, it affects many women and is characterized by an exaggerated response of the immune system to the chemicals present in the enamel, which can cause symptoms such as chipped and brittle nails or itching and redness of the skin of the fingers, eyes. , face or neck.

How to identify symptoms

To identify enamel allergy, it is important to be aware of the appearance of symptoms that indicate the presence of allergy, such as:

Brittle nails, which chip and break easily;

Red skin with blisters around the nails, eyes, face or neck;

Itching and pain in the skin of the fingers, eyes, face or neck;

Water blisters on the fingers;

Dry, scaly skin on the fingers, eyes, face or neck;

Nail polish allergy can also cause allergy symptoms in other parts of the body such as eyes, face or neck for example due to frequent contact with nail polish. Here’s how to make a home remedy to relieve symptoms.

If the person has an allergy to nail polish, only some of the symptoms mentioned may appear, so if the person finds that their nails are weak or brittle for no apparent reason, or if they experience redness or itching of the skin, they should consult a dermatologist. as soon as possible.

However, weak and brittle nails are not always synonymous with enamel allergy, and may be associated with other factors such as the use of gel nails, gel or due to diseases such as anemia.

What does the diagnosis consist of?

The diagnosis of enamel allergy can be made through an allergy test, ordered by the dermatologist, which consists of applying various substances known to cause allergies in different regions of the skin, leaving them to act for about 24 to 48 hours. After the indicated time, the doctor will then observe if the test was positive or negative, observing if redness, blisters or itching of the skin has occurred.

If the allergy test is positive, that is, if the doctor observes any symptoms, he can then start the treatment.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of enamel allergy is done with antiallergic drugs, and/or topical corticosteroids, which should only be used if prescribed by the doctor. These remedies can be used in oral tablet form, or in ointment form to apply directly to the skin.

how to prevent

Since there is no definitive cure for enamel allergy, there are some tips and alternatives that can help prevent allergy such as:

Change nail polish brand, as it can happen that you become allergic to certain components of specific nail polish brands;

Use hypoallergenic nail polish remover, avoiding the use of acetone, as it can aggravate allergy reactions, and can even be irritating to the skin;

Use nail polishes without toluene or formaldehyde, as they are the main chemicals that cause enamel allergy;

Use hypoallergenic or antiallergic nail polishes, made without substances that can cause allergic reactions;

Use nail stickers to decorate your nails instead of nail polish;

In severe cases of nail polish allergy, the doctor may recommend that the person stop painting their nails, especially when there are no other alternatives to control the allergy.

How to make homemade hypoallergenic nail polish

Another good option for those who are allergic to enamel is to make anti-allergic nail polishes at home, as follows:

Ingredients:

1 white or colorless antiallergic nail polish;

1 hypoallergenic powder eyeshadow in the desired color;

Banana oil.

Preparation mode:

Scrape the desired shade, using a toothpick, on a paper, and making a small funnel with the paper, put the powder inside the nail polish bottle. Add 2 to 3 drops of banana oil, cover the nail polish and mix well.

This homemade nail polish should be used like a regular nail polish, and can be prepared directly inside the white or clear nail polish bottle, or it can be prepared inside a separate container, just enough to use once.

For its preparation, both an anti-allergic eyeshadow can be used, as an anti-allergic blush, and if necessary, a small well-washed pebble can be added to the enamel bottle, which will facilitate the mixing of the powder with the enamel.