How correct posture improves your health

The correct posture improves the quality of life because it reduces back pain, increases self-esteem and also reduces the volume of the belly because it helps to give a better body contour.

In addition, good posture prevents and treats chronic and painful health problems, such as spine problems, scoliosis and herniated discs, also contributing to improving respiratory capacity.

When bad posture is caused by shyness, fragility and a feeling of powerlessness, correct posture can also help to change the way of thinking, giving more courage and greater ability to deal with stress, making the person feel more confident, assertive and optimistic. This is due to body language, which stimulates the production of hormones such as testosterone, which increase the ability to lead, as cortisol, which is the hormone linked to stress, decreases.

Posture to feel more confident

A good posture exercise that helps a person feel more confident is to:

Stand with your legs slightly apart; Keep your chin parallel to the floor and look at the horizon; Close your hands and place them on your waist; Keep your chest open and your back straight, breathing normally.

This is the stance often used to represent “victory” in the case of superheroes, such as Superman or Wonder Woman. Another body posture that achieves the same benefits is the general posture, with the hands placed one on top of the other, resting on the lower back.

Initially, just perform this posture exercise for about 5 minutes a day, so that the benefits can be achieved in approximately 2 weeks. The exercises can be performed at home, at work or in the bathroom, before a job interview, or an important work meeting, for example.

Although it may seem like a very simple thing, small adjustments in posture can bring about big changes in the body and behavior. See all the details about the superman position in the following video: