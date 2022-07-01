What to do to get pregnant faster

To increase the chances of getting pregnant, there are some simple strategies that can be adopted, such as investing in intimate contact during the fertile period and eating foods that contribute to increasing fertility, for example.

In addition, there are also habits that should be avoided, such as drinking alcohol or smoking, as they can make pregnancy difficult and even increase the risk of malformations in the baby.

Whenever the difficulty in getting pregnant remains for a long time, it is important to consult a gynecologist, to identify if there is any problem that is making pregnancy difficult and start the most appropriate treatment. See the main diseases that cause infertility in men and women.

1. Having intercourse in the fertile period

Some women find it easier to get pregnant if sexual intercourse takes place 3 days before the most fertile day. The fertile period occurs exactly in the middle of the menstrual cycle and lasts between 6 to 7 days. Therefore, the ideal is to write down the days of menstruation in the calendar, in order to accurately calculate the best days to get pregnant, and invest in sexual intercourse, especially on those days.

If you don’t know when your fertile period is, enter the data in our calculator:

During these days, you can also bet on the use of a vaginal lubricant that increases fertility because it contains calcium and magnesium ions, which favor conception by normalizing the pH of the woman’s intimate region. See what this lubricant looks like.

2. Eat more vitamins and minerals

A varied and nutrient-rich diet improves the functioning of the whole body, also influencing fertility. The ideal is to replace foods such as cookies, snacks and fast food, by foods as richer in nutrients as wheat germ, eggs, olive oil, sunflower oil or chickpeas, for example. These foods, in addition to being healthy, are rich in vitamin E, zinc and B vitamins, which favor conception by acting on the hormonal system.

In addition, you should invest in foods enriched with folic acid, which are dark green in color. These foods help the fetus to develop in a healthy way, preventing problems such as poor closing of the neural tube.

Check out a list of 7 foods that increase the chances of getting pregnant.

3. Eat less carbs

It is important to reduce the intake of carbohydrates such as rice, pasta and bread, especially in their non-wholegrain forms. This care with food prevents changes in vaginal pH, which favors conception. As an alternative to white bread, you can eat wholemeal bread and various fruits throughout the day, because despite having carbohydrates, their nutrients are essential for the health of mother and baby.

In addition, also reducing the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, are also measures that contribute to increasing the chances of getting pregnant. See a no-carb menu here.

4. Having an orgasm at the same time with your partner

Some studies show that female orgasm increases the likelihood of becoming pregnant, if it occurs simultaneously with or after the partner. This is because during orgasm, oxytocin is released, which causes slight contractions in the uterus that help carry the sperm to the egg. In addition, orgasm has a great influence on stress management, which also contributes to increased fertility.

5. Exercise regularly

Keeping your body active and exercising regularly can also help you get pregnant faster because it improves blood circulation, increases sperm production and quality, decreases anxiety and stress, and improves hormonal control.

For this, you should practice at least 30 minutes of exercise every day, so that you can increase your heart rate 2 or 3 times a week.