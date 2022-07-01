Hereditary angioedema: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Hereditary angioedema is a genetic disease that causes symptoms such as swelling throughout the body, and recurrent abdominal pain that may be accompanied by nausea and vomiting. In some cases, swelling can also affect organs such as the pancreas, stomach, and brain.

In general, these symptoms appear before the age of 6, and bouts of bloating last about 1 to 2 days, while abdominal pain can last up to 5 days. The disease can remain for long periods without causing problems or discomfort to the patient, until new crises appear.

Hereditary angioedema is a rare disease, which can arise even when there is no family history of this problem, being classified into 3 types of angioedema: type 1, type 2 and type 3, according to the protein affected in the body.

what are the symptoms

Some of the most common symptoms of angioedema are swelling throughout the body, especially in the face, hands, feet, and genitals, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and, in more severe cases, swelling of organs such as the pancreas, stomach, and brain.

Possible causes

Angioedema is caused by a genetic mutation in a gene that produces a protein related to the immune system, leading to swelling whenever the body’s immune system is activated.

Crises can also be exacerbated in case of trauma, stress, or during physical exercise. In addition, women are more susceptible to seizures during menstruation and pregnancy.

What complications can arise

The main complication of hereditary angioedema is swelling in the throat, which can lead to death from suffocation. In addition, when swelling of certain organs occurs, the disease can also impair their functioning.

Some complications can also occur due to the side effects of the drugs used to control the disease, and problems such as:

Weight gain;

Headache;

Mood changes;

Acne increase;

Hypertension;

High cholesterol;

Menstrual changes;

Blood in the urine;

Liver problems.

During treatment, patients should have blood tests every 6 months to assess liver function, and children should have tests every 2 to 3 months, including an abdominal ultrasound every 6 months.

What does the diagnosis consist of?

The diagnosis of the disease is made from the symptoms and a blood test that measures the C4 protein in the body, which is at low levels in cases of hereditary angioedema.

In addition, the doctor may also order the quantitative and qualitative dosage of C1-INH, and it may be necessary to repeat the exams during a disease crisis.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of hereditary angioedema is based on the severity and frequency of the symptoms, using hormone-based drugs such as danazol, stanozolol and oxandrolone, or antifibrinolytic drugs such as epsilon-aminocaproic acid and tranexamic acid, which help to prevent further crises.

During attacks, the doctor may increase the dose of medication and also recommend the use of medication to combat abdominal pain and nausea.

However, if the crisis causes swelling in the throat, the patient should be taken immediately to the emergency room, as the swelling can block the passage of air and prevent breathing, which can lead to death.

What to do during pregnancy

During pregnancy, patients with hereditary angioedema should discontinue the use of medications, preferably before becoming pregnant, as they can cause malformations in the fetus. In case of crises, treatment should be done according to the doctor’s guidance.

During normal delivery, the appearance of crises is rare, but when they do, they are usually serious. In case of cesarean delivery, it is recommended to use only local anesthesia, avoiding general anesthesia.