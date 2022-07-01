6 main tongue diseases (and how to treat them)

The tongue is an organ of the human body responsible for speech, swallowing liquids and food and its main function is tasting, that is, the act of feeling the taste of food. However, like other organs, the tongue is susceptible to changes that lead to the emergence of diseases.

Some diseases of the tongue can be identified through the change in color, which may become black or yellowish, and also through the modification of the natural appearance, due to the presence of blisters, whitish plaques, wounds and lumps. Some measures can be taken to prevent the emergence of tongue problems, such as maintaining oral hygiene using a tongue scraper, for example.

The main diseases that can appear on the tongue are:

1. Geographic language

Geographic tongue, also called benign migratory glossitis, is a condition that occurs when the top of the tongue has well-defined, raised marks with white edges and the rough part of the tongue, called filiform papillae, eventually disappears.

These marks or lesions that appear on the geographic tongue vary in size, can cause irritation, burning or pain, last for hours or even several weeks and usually arise because of stress, hormonal disorders, decompensated diabetes, tongue fissures, allergies and even by hereditary factors.

How to treat: geographic tongue does not generate any other health problem and therefore does not require any specific treatment, only to control symptoms, such as pain and burning, through the use of sprays painkillers and avoiding acidic and spicy foods. See more treatment options for geographic tongue.

2. Canker sores

Canker sores, also called stomatitis, is the term used to refer to an inflammation of the mucosa of the mouth, also affecting the tongue. In the event of canker sores, the tongue presents lesions such as reddish ulcers, with a yellowish middle part, which causes pain when ingesting liquids or food and can make the tongue more swollen.

Canker sores can arise due to consumption of very acidic foods, allergic reactions, reduced immunity, use of antibiotics and corticosteroids, low levels of vitamin B and C or infections caused by viruses such as herpes simplex, chickenpox and flu. . Some sexually transmitted infections can lead to the appearance of canker sores in the mouth, which is the case with HIV, syphilis and gonorrhea.

How to treat: As the appearance of recurrent canker sores is often associated with other diseases, it is important to consult a general practitioner to assess why canker sores appear so often. Depending on the cause, the doctor will prescribe medication for the disease that is causing the canker sores and, in the simplest cases, 1% triamcinolone-based ointments may be recommended, which reduces irritation and helps to heal the canker sores.

In addition, other laser treatments and chemical cauterizations may be indicated when there are many lesions on the tongue or other parts of the mouth and promote immediate relief of pain and irritation at the site.

3. Black hairy tongue

Black hairy tongue is a condition in which keratin builds up in the tongue papillae, leaving the top of the tongue brown or black, making it look like hair.

This condition can occur due to several factors such as cigarette use, poor oral hygiene, excessive consumption of tea or coffee or bacterial or fungal infections. Usually, black hairy tongue does not cause any symptoms, but in some cases there may be a feeling of nausea, metallic taste in the mouth and bad breath. Learn more about black hairy tongue.

How to treat: It is important to consult a dentist or general practitioner when observing that the tongue has a darker color, so that the exact cause of this alteration can be identified and the most appropriate treatment is recommended, which may be the use of antibiotics or antifungals. In addition to the use of medication, the person with a hairy black tongue needs to maintain the habit of performing adequate oral hygiene, and may use a tongue scraper. See better what the tongue scraper is for and how to use it.

4. Oral candidiasis

Oral candidiasis is an infection that affects the tongue and is mainly caused by the fungus of the species Candida albicans. This infection leads to the appearance of whitish plaques on the tongue and in other parts of the mouth and is usually triggered in people with low immunity, due to cancer treatment and the use of immunosuppressants or corticosteroids, or HIV carriers.

The fungus that causes oral candidiasis is found on people’s skin and does not always cause health problems, however, it can also affect the oral mucosa of babies, as they do not yet have fully developed immunity, being identified through the presence of whitish plaques. on the tongue and gums, as well as in adults.

How to treat: when symptoms of candidiasis appear in the mouth, including on the tongue, it is important to seek a family doctor to examine the oral mucosa and indicate the most appropriate treatment, which mainly consists of rinsing the mouth with nystatin solution and using antifungal medications.

It is also recommended to use dental products that have disinfectant substances, such as chlorhexidine, as this helps to eliminate the fungus and reduce inflammation on the tongue. Learn more about how to treat oral thrush.

Check out the video below for more treatment options for white tongue:

5. Pemphigus vulgaris

Pemphigus vulgaris is an autoimmune disease, caused by an exaggerated reaction of the body’s defense cells and is characterized by the presence of painful blisters on the tongue and mouth that take time to close and, in some cases, break, and may evolve and appear. in the region of the face, throat, trunk and even in the intimate parts.

The causes of this disease are not fully defined, but it is known that some factors can influence the appearance of pemphigus vulgaris, such as genetic predisposition, drug use, some types of cancer and infections. Find out more about other types of pemphigus and the causes.

How to treat: when symptoms appear, it is recommended to look for a general practitioner to evaluate the blisters and prescribe the most appropriate treatment, which is based, in most cases, on the use of corticosteroids in very high doses. If the blisters on the tongue and on the rest of the body are very extensive, it may be necessary to use immunosuppressive drugs or hospitalize the person to receive corticosteroids directly into the vein.

6. Tongue cancer

Tongue cancer is a type of tumor of the oral mucosa region, which most often affects the edge of the tongue and is more common in men over 50 years of age, who have smoked for many years.

The symptoms of this type of cancer can be lumps and numbness on the tongue, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness and swelling of the neck and is mainly caused by the HPV virus. Learn more about how the HPV virus is transmitted from person to person.

How to treat: when symptoms appear, it is important to consult an otolaryngologist or a general practitioner to investigate the causes through physical examination and imaging tests, such as computed tomography. After confirming the diagnosis, the doctor may recommend surgery to remove the tumor on the tongue and if it is not possible to perform the surgical procedure, chemotherapy and radiotherapy are usually indicated.

when to go to the doctor

It is recommended to see a doctor as soon as possible if symptoms such as:

Fever;

Bleeding from the mouth;

Swelling in the tongue;

Difficulty breathing.

These symptoms can indicate other types of problems, such as anaphylactic shock, serious infections and blood disorders, so it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible.