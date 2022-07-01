Spleen pain: 4 main causes and treatment

Pain in the spleen can happen when this organ suffers some kind of injury or when it increases a lot in size, and the pain can be perceived when coughing or even touching. In these situations, in addition to pain, it is also possible to observe changes in the blood test.

The spleen is an organ located in the upper left part of the abdomen and its functions are to filter blood and eliminate injured red blood cells, in addition to producing and storing white blood cells for the immune system. Learn about other functions of the spleen.

Spleen pain can happen due to changes in its function, as a consequence of illness, or as a result of rupture. The main causes of spleen pain are:

1. Rupture of the spleen

Although rare, it is possible for the spleen to rupture due to accidents, a fight or as a result of a fractured rib, for example. Rupture of the spleen is rare due to the location of this organ, which is protected by the stomach and rib cage, but when it happens, it leads to the appearance of some signs and symptoms, such as pain in the left side of the upper part of the abdomen, with sensitivity to touch, dizziness, increased heart rate due to intraperitoneal bleeding, pallor or feeling sick.

Rupture of the spleen is a medical emergency because it can cause very serious bleeding, which is why a doctor’s evaluation and immediate start of treatment are necessary. Learn more about spleen rupture.

2. Increased spleen function

Some situations can lead to changes in the functions of the spleen, with greater or lesser production of blood cells and, normally, these situations result in an enlarged spleen. The main causes of increased spleen function are pernicious anemia, thalassemia, hemoglobinopathies, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, myelofibrosis, hemolytic anemia and thrombocytopenias, for example.

In addition, the spleen can also enlarge due to its increased function in response to drugs and infections such as AIDS, viral hepatitis, cytomegalovirus, tuberculosis, malaria or Leishmaniasis, for example.

3. Liver problems

Liver problems such as cirrhosis, blockage of hepatic veins, splenic artery aneurysm, congestive heart failure or portal hypertension can also cause an enlarged spleen and lead to pain in the upper left side of the abdomen.

4. Diseases that cause infiltration

Some diseases can lead to an enlarged spleen and the appearance of pain, such as amyloidosis, leukemia, lymphoma, myeloproliferative syndrome, cysts and metastatic tumors, which are diseases characterized by cell infiltration, which can result in the enlargement of this organ.

How should the treatment be?

Treatment for spleen pain is based on the cause, and it is important to make the correct diagnosis so that the most appropriate treatment is established. In some cases it may be necessary to use antibiotics, when there is an infection or when there is a risk of infection, in addition to chemotherapy or radiation therapy in case the pain is due to some type of cancer.

In more severe situations, the doctor may recommend removing the spleen, which is known as a splenectomy. This procedure may involve total or partial removal of the spleen, according to the severity of the cause, and is indicated mainly in cases of cancer, rupture of the spleen and splenomegaly, which corresponds to an enlarged spleen. Understand how splenectomy is performed.