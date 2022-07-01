Neutrophilia: what it is, main causes (and what to do)

Neutrophilia corresponds to the increase in the number of neutrophils in the blood, which can be indicative of infections and inflammatory diseases or be just a response of the body to stress or physical activity, for example.

Neutrophils are the blood cells responsible for the body’s defense and can be found in greater quantities when compared to lymphocytes and monocytes, for example, which are also responsible for protecting the body. Ideally, neutrophil values ​​should be between 1500 to 8000/mm³ of blood, with values ​​above the reference value indicative of neutrophilia.

The amount of neutrophils can be evaluated through the leukogram, which is a part of the hemogram in which neutrophils, lymphocytes, monocytes, basophils and eosinophils are evaluated. Learn how to understand the leukogram result.

The main causes of neutrophilia are:

1. Infections

Due to the fact that neutrophils are responsible for the defense of the body, it is common to observe a large increase in the number of neutrophils during an infection, especially during the acute phase of the infection. The increase in the number of neutrophils does not cause symptoms, however when neutrophilia happens as a consequence of infection, it is common for symptoms related to the disease, such as fever that does not go away, abdominal pain, headache, tiredness and weakness, for example.

What to do: In order to determine the most appropriate treatment for the infection, the doctor needs to evaluate the result of other parameters indicated by the blood count, as well as the result of biochemical, urine and microbiological tests. From the moment the cause of the infection is identified, the doctor can recommend the best antibiotic, antiparasitic or antifungal agent to treat the infectious agent, in addition to being able to prescribe medication to alleviate the related symptoms and, thus, favor the person’s recovery.

2. Inflammatory diseases

Inflammatory diseases are those that cause an exacerbation of the activity of the immune system as a result of inflammation in some organ. This causes not only an increase in neutrophils but also in other blood components, such as basophils in the case of ulcerative colitis, for example.

What to do: In these cases, treatment is done according to the cause of the inflammation, but the use of anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve symptoms and a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods, such as turmeric, garlic and fish, for example, may be indicated. Know some anti-inflammatory foods.

3. Leukemia

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects blood cells and which, in some cases, can be seen to increase the number of neutrophils. In this disease, signs and symptoms can appear that can be confused with those of other diseases, such as weight loss with no apparent cause, excessive tiredness and bumps in the neck and groin. Here’s how to recognize leukemia symptoms.

What to do: It is important that the leukemia is confirmed by the doctor through the evaluation of all parameters of the blood count and observation of the blood slide under the microscope, in addition to being able to request a biopsy, computed tomography or myelogram, for example.

If leukemia is confirmed, the hematologist or oncologist should start the most appropriate treatment for the person according to the type of leukemia, and chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immunotherapy or bone marrow transplantation may be recommended.

4. Stress

Although it is not frequent, neutrophilia can also happen as a result of stress, and it can be an attempt by the body to maintain the proper functioning of the immune system in these situations.

What to do: To relieve stress-related symptoms, it is important to adopt activities that promote relaxation, such as yoga, walking and meditation, in your daily life. In addition, it may be interesting to seek help from a psychologist so that one can identify situations that increase the level of stress and, thus, deal with them better.

5. Practice of physical activities

Neutrophilia due to extensive physical activity is considered normal and not a cause for concern. However, when neutrophilia is persistent, it is important for the person to see a general practitioner or hematologist so that the cause of the change can be investigated.

What to do: As it is a physiological process, no treatment is necessary, it is only recommended that the person rest so that muscle recovery happens correctly, in addition to maintaining good eating habits. Learn what to do to recover muscle tissue and prevent fatigue.

What is relative neutrophilia?

Relative neutrophilia indicates an increase in the relative amount of neutrophils in the blood, that is, that the amount of neutrophils in the blood in relation to 100%, which is the amount of total leukocytes in the blood, is increased. In general, the relative values ​​of neutrophils considered normal are between 45.5 and 75% based on the amount of total circulating leukocytes.

Normally when the absolute neutrophil values ​​are increased, it is also possible to observe an increase in the relative values. However, in other situations, there may be only relative neutrophilia and, in this case, it is important for the physician to evaluate the blood count and the total amount of leukocytes, and repeat testing may be indicated in some cases.