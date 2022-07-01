5 Home Remedies for Psoriasis (Proved by Science)

Psoriasis is a chronic skin problem that does not improve easily and, although there are some forms of treatment, there is no cure, it can only be mitigated. Thus, it is ideal for people who suffer from psoriasis to have a regular follow-up with a dermatologist to test the various forms of treatment and understand which one has the best result for their specific case.

However, there are also some natural ways of dealing with the problem that everyone can use. One of the most important is maintaining proper skin hygiene, which should ideally be done using products for sensitive skin, without irritants or chemicals. In addition, eating an anti-inflammatory diet, that is, low in red meat and processed foods, but rich in natural anti-inflammatories, such as omega 3, can also have a very positive impact.

See these and other important tips to control psoriasis by watching the video:

There are still some home remedies that have proven effectiveness for some cases, especially the mildest or moderate ones, and that can be tried as a complement to the treatment indicated by the doctor. These remedies include:

1. Aloe Vera compresses

Aloe vera is a plant scientifically known as aloe vera and which is widely used by natural medicine to treat various health problems, including skin changes. In the case of psoriasis, the gel of this plant can be used to relieve itching, redness and even help in the healing of the spots, reducing the duration of psoriasis attacks.

This is because aloe vera is a plant very rich in substances with proven anti-inflammatory, healing and anti-itch properties.

Ingredients

1 to 2 aloe leaves;

Clean compresses.

Preparation mode

Cut the leaf of the plant along the length of the leaf and remove the gel that is inside with the aid of a spoon. Then, apply the gel directly to the psoriasis area, wrapping it with a clean compress and some bandages. Leave to act for about 20 to 30 minutes a day and wash only with water. For best results, this compress should be applied up to 3 times a day for at least 4 weeks.

2. Chamomile-infused wash

Chamomile is another of the most used plants in natural medicine, especially to treat stomach problems and anxiety. However, the flowers of this plant have an important essential oil, known as chamazulene, which can be used to lessen the inflammation of various skin conditions such as psoriasis.

Specifically in the case of psoriasis, the chamazulene in chamomile seems to lead to the formation of another substance, leukotriene B4 (LTB4), which prevents the development of plaques, improving the symptoms of psoriasis.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons of chamomile flowers, preferably fresh;

500 ml of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Add the water with the chamomile flowers and let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Then strain the mixture and let it cool. Finally, pour the chamomile infusion over the psoriasis patches and let it air dry. This wash can be done after bathing or up to 3 times a day.

Another option, for more severe cases or with more intense symptoms, is to dip clean compresses into the infusion and apply to the skin for 20 to 30 minutes, 3 to 4 times a day.

3. Calendula poultice

Although lesser known, calendula is a flower that has excellent healing, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, which is why it is often used in natural medicine to treat skin conditions including psoriasis, eczema and even leprosy.

Ingredients

3 to 4 flowers and marigold.

Preparation mode

Crush the flowers using a mortar and then place the mixture on the psoriasis patches, leaving it to act for 15 to 20 minutes. Finally, wash the skin with water and let it air dry.

Some people may be more sensitive to calendula essential oils, so if side effects occur, such as a burning sensation on the skin, the mixture should be removed from the skin and washed with running water, not reapplying the mixture on the skin. skin.

4. Watercress juice

Watercress juice is an excellent option to treat psoriasis due to its purifying effect, which helps to eliminate toxins from the body and reduce the frequency of psoriasis attacks. To prepare the juice, simply mix 70g of watercress with 1 glass of water in a blender and drink it at least 3 times a day.

In addition, the consumption of raw watercress, in salads, for example, is also a great way to treat psoriasis. Other watercress recipes include:

Sauteed watercress;

Watercress salad with white cheese and tomato;

Pumpkin soup with watercress;

Oxtail with watercress.

The use of blood purifying foods, such as watercress, can prove to be very efficient as helpers in the treatment of psoriasis, but it is also important to avoid fatty foods, meats, sausages, industrialized and spicy foods, as they favor the inflammatory process in the body. Check out all the nutrition tips indicated to treat psoriasis.

5. Natural Cayenne Pepper Cream

This cream cannot be made at home, but it is another natural and well-proven option for relieving the symptoms of psoriasis, especially the itchiness and redness. That’s because cayenne pepper contains a substance, known as capsaicin, which appears to decrease the presence of “substance P” in psoriasis plaques, which is primarily responsible for the itchy sensation.

So, the ideal is to look for a cream of cayenne pepper or capsaicin, at 0.025% or 0.075%, in health food stores and apply on the skin, following the manufacturer’s or doctor’s instructions.