What can be high and low neutrophils

Neutrophils are a type of leukocytes and, therefore, are responsible for the body’s defense, having their amount increased in the blood when there is an infection or inflammation occurring. The neutrophil found in greater circulating quantity is the segmented neutrophil, also known as mature neutrophil, which is responsible for enveloping infected or injured cells and then eliminating them.

The normal reference value of segmented neutrophils circulating in the blood may vary according to the laboratory, however, in general it is 1600 to 8000 segmented neutrophils per mm³ of blood. Thus, when neutrophils are high, it is usually indicative that the person has a bacterial or fungal infection, as this cell works to protect the body.

In the blood test, in addition to indicating the amount of segmented neutrophils, the amount of eosinophils, basophils and rod or rod neutrophils is also reported, which are neutrophils that have just been produced with the aim of fighting the infection and resulting in the formation of more segmented neutrophils.

The number of neutrophils can be evaluated by performing a blood count, in which the entire white blood series can be verified. Leukocytes are evaluated in a specific part of the blood count, the WBC which can indicate:

1. High neutrophils

The increase in the number of neutrophils, also known as neutrophilia, can happen due to several situations, the main ones being:

infections;

Inflammatory disorders;

Diabetes;

Uremia;

Eclampsia in pregnancy;

hepatic necrosis;

Chronic myeloid leukemia;

Post-splenectomy polycythemia;

Hemolytic anemia;

Myeloproliferative syndromes;

Bleeding;

Burn;

Electric shock;

Cancer.

Neutrophilia can also happen due to physiological conditions, such as in newborns, during childbirth, after episodes of repeated vomiting, fear, stress, use of drugs with adrenaline, anxiety and after practicing physical activities in an exaggerated way. Thus, if the value of neutrophils is high, the doctor may order other diagnostic tests to correctly identify the cause and start the appropriate treatment. See more about neutrophilia.

2. Low neutrophils

A decrease in the number of neutrophils, also called neutropenia, can happen due to:

Aplastic, megaloblastic or iron deficiency anemia;

Leukemia;

hypothyroidism;

Use of medicines;

Autoimmune diseases such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus;

Myelofibrosis;

Cirrhosis.

In addition, neonatal neutropenia may occur in the event of severe viral or bacterial infection after birth. Children with Down syndrome also tend to have low neutrophils without any health problems.

In case of neutropenia, the doctor may recommend performing a myelogram to investigate the cause of the decrease in the number of segmented neutrophils in the blood, in addition to checking for any changes related to the production of neutrophil precursor cells in the bone marrow.